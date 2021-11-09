Among the foods that we find in season in these months and that we cannot stop taking advantage of, are the chestnuts a dried fruit of which we tell you its properties and benefits and we left a trick to roast them in less than three minutes in the microwave.

The properties of chestnuts

Chestnuts are an atypical dried fruit, since inside they are predominantly carbohydrates with a very low fat unsaturated (less than 5%); at the same time being a source of quality proteins due to the fact that it has a large proportion of essential amino acids.

Likewise, chestnuts are rich in fiber and in quality micronutrients for the body such as potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and vitamins of group B.

Due to their low fat content, chestnuts constitute the lightest dried fruit, since they do not reach 200 calories per 100 grams.

Possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties due not only to its nutrients but also to the phenolic compounds inside.

Also, like other nuts, chestnuts have prebiotic effect in the body and thus, benefit the intestinal flora.





The benefits of chestnuts

The chestnut, as well as other nuts, constitute a very satiating that can help us control the amount we eat. And in this case, as it is a lean ingredient with a reduced caloric content, it may be easier to digest than other nuts as well as, ideal for those looking to lose weight.

Due to its phenolic and antioxidant compounds, chestnuts can contribute to the prevention and control of diseases mediated by inflammatory processes among which are obesity and diabetes, cancer and others such as cardiovascular diseases.

At the same time, due to their richness in fiber, they can contribute to proper bowel movement, being helpful to avoid constipation. And its intake can strengthen the defense system in which the intestinal flora plays a leading role.

How to microwave chestnuts

If we want to take advantage of this dried fruit during the fall, we recommend its consumption toasted or roasted, a process during which your weight is reduced and your nutrients are concentrated.

For this, we can use different methods, however in the microwave the task is considerably facilitated and in less than three minutes we can achieve roasted chestnuts perfect to use in different preparations or consume as such.

The procedure to follow

The first thing will be to make a longitudinal cut With a knife or with pliers, to open each chestnut and allow air to enter through its outer skin, as well as the elimination of steam through its inner skin.

With 10 to 12 chestnuts (already cut lengthwise) we place them in a microwave-safe container and cook for two minutes at full power .

. We check its cooking with a knife, if the tip goes in easily and if it is possible to remove the skin, if not, put 30 seconds more in the microwave.

if the tip goes in easily and if it is possible to remove the skin, if not, put 30 seconds more in the microwave. Remove from the microwave once cooked and we peel prior to cooling, because afterwards the task becomes difficult.

Thus, we will have the roasted chestnuts in less than three minutes and we can use them in various dishes or consume them as such as a healthy snack between meals.

