If we start from the idea that information is the key to everything, we can understand that the current advancement of technology is due to data, that is why it is important to know how to use, collect, organize them properly, that is why knowing the functions that Machine Learning offers thanks to artificial intelligence, since it is thanks to this term that machines can generate a certain degree of autonomous learning, without the need to be programmed, that is, they generate the ability to choose the precise information in the right time.

For the computer scientist and professor at the University of E. Fredkin at Carnegie Mellon University, Tom Mitchell, defines machine learning in one of his books as: “The study of computer algorithms that automatically improve their performance thanks to experience. … In other words, algorithms that learn and improve “on their own” thanks to experience “.

As I have mentioned, one of the best strategies to excel is to have the correct information at the right time, therefore having training within machine learning provides an effective and outstanding tool within the world of work, and its other areas, an example of this is what was done by Domo, which generates a database where it is stored how much data is being generated per minute within the internet during the year, within the period of time analyzed, it is estimated on average that at least six million people performed some buy eCommerce, also the stamp records in data how many photos were bought by the social network Instagram, as well as active users within TikTok or within one of the other digital platforms.

However, the problem is generated after the storage of the data already analyzed, since it is at this point where the doubt of what to do or how to implement the information obtained is generated, because the data by itself unintentionally lacks power Thus, it has been sought that these data are used in anticipating the needs of users and consumers, it is worth mentioning that the artificial intelligence implemented within Machine learning can be used only with the intention of generating a better experience when Nor is the consumer looking to place a product for sale, but also within the prevention of catastrophes and diseases, in addition to various uses for the betterment of society.

The month of December announces the arrival of new opportunities and a whole year to incorporate new technologies, since the consumer trends that will govern the behavior of society in the next year will be immersed within a digital background, that is why that all the content generated will have more importance within the network, therefore knowing and knowing how to retain, analyze and carry out the knowledge granted by data analysis will provide a clear advantage for the future.