With the support of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and UN Women, WHO has launched the project “Foreground”, aimed at promoting the empowerment of women and addressing the accentuated gender inequalities after the crisis generated by the pandemic in the tourism sector.

The project, which will run from November 2021 to November 2022, has the participation of four Member States and their respective National Tourism Administrations: Jordan (MOTA), Costa Rica (ICT), Dominican Republic (MITUR) and Mexico ( SECTUR).

Women make up more than half of all workers in the tourism sector on a global scale, a total of 54%, according to the World Report on Women in Tourism in its Second Edition.

However, their economic and social conditions differ from those of their male colleagues, given the high rates of informality in their jobs, low qualifications and fewer opportunities for professional growth. As a result, women working in tourism have been disproportionately affected, with more limited access to social benefits and fewer opportunities to cope with the economic ravages of the pandemic.

On the other hand and within the framework of the project “Center Stage“The National Tourism Administrations and the participating tourism companies will launch a one-year action plan with a series of concrete measures aimed at increasing women’s empowerment opportunities.

It will have the support of local NGOs and professional organizations, and with the accompaniment of the UNWTO through a series of virtual and face-to-face training opportunities. The proposed activities are articulated through six work areas: Employment; Entrepreneurship; Education and formation; Leadership, policies and decision making; Community and civil society and measurement for better public policies. These areas have been identified through questionnaires in the different participating countries and try to address specific challenges in each context.

Together with the four participating tourism administrations, the project will have 10 companies from the tourism sector in each country and a total of 16 NGOs and Associations linked to gender equality in the sector. In order to present the project and clarify your doubts, the UNWTO presented on October 12 and 14, two informative webinars for Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Mexico and for Jordan, inviting all participants.

The actions of the Primer Plano project will begin in November 2021 and will include training activities with a gender focus, personalized guidance to improve the working conditions of women in the sector and will also seek to produce and generate data disaggregated by sex in the Tourism sector .

RGP