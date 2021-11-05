Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water review

After being able to celebrate Halloween in the best (or worst) possible company, surrounded by nature and ghosts, we bring you our analysis of Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water. A saga also known as Fatal Frame, with a background of many years bringing us different deliveries, all of them drinking from the deepest Japanese terror, leaving behind those scenes that we are accustomed to in American horror films and betting more on a psychological terror, mystery and with scenes that will leave you wondering “what is happening here?”

Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water was originally released on July 29, 2014 for Wii U and this same year during E3 2021 Koei Tecmo remastering was announced for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo switch and Pc. Today we bring you the analysis of said remaster … Would you dare to climb the mountain?

You will not be able to leave this mountain

Three a priori unrelated characters, but who will join at the same point, the hikami mountain. A mountain that was once a place of worship where people performed different rituals and numerous sacrifices, is currently considered a place of tourism, but has a famous rumor. People go there to commit suicide. Who would not want to go up the mountain?

The protagonists are: Miu hinasaki, Yuri Kozukata and Ren hojo. Each of these will travel different areas of the mountain, but all with a common mission: to find someone. Miu hinasaki travels the mountain in search of her mother and is trapped in her, Yuri Kozukata Together with their teacher they enter this dangerous place to find different people who have been disappeared and, finally, we have Ren hojo that together with his apprentice they will look for the meaning of their nightmares, looking for their friend and discovering what really happened when he was little.

The story of Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water It is told to us through chapters, although it also has some interludes that will be shorter than the chapters themselves, each of these chapters will star one of the protagonists. The duration of each of these chapters can be around an hour, but of course it depends on the mastery of each player when solve the puzzles and what you explore.

Chase your instincts

As we have mentioned previously, our main scenario will be the hikami mountain and where we will spend more time. We will explore different maps, in them we will find different objects and of course, souls in pain waiting to give us a warm welcome. We can walk slowly or run alongside our flashlight, since as a good horror game most of the time it will be at night. Sometimes it will touch us run away from some spirits and the environment will not make it easy for us, for example, when we are in the water since we will move much slower.

The objects that we will find are basically photo reels, there are different kinds of better and worse quality, medicines and objects to be able to dry ourselves. Yes, our characters will come across a very important element in this game, the black water, whose name is due to the fact that the sacrifices were sent down the river on this mountain.

The WaterForget the redundancy, it will get us wet and this will be a serious problem for us since we will be more exposed to the spirits and it will be easier for them to catch us. When we find these objects there is a little minigame that is repeated randomly, the arm of a spirit can catch us if we do not realize it, this is done through the action “touch” that will make us press the button on the remote until it approaches the object to pick it up, but if that arm we must release it quickly and thus get rid of the grip. We will not have not a minute of tranquility In this game, we better have all our senses sharpened if we don’t want to join the river.

The game in this type of action goes from “dramatic”, let me explain, any action we do, be it from opening a door to picking up an object, becomes heavy, due to the intensity that it wants to transmit, everything happens in slow motion and this can be fine on a few occasions, but when we want to go from one side to the other, passing through many doors, it can be tedious.

While we investigate these disappearances we may meet the ghosts of the disappeared, by way of tracking We will be able to follow them and they will take us to their whereabouts, we will have to take a photograph of them in order to get more points that we can invest them in improve our camera or buy different outfits and accessories, there are different outfits of other characters from previous installments, so if you are fans of these installments, you can dress our protagonists with those iconic costumes.

Cheese!

Our weapon? The camera obscuraWith it, we can send these lost souls to the afterlife and get them to rest in peace. In the version of PS5 that we have played, we can move and turn the control and the motion sensor will capture these movements in order to replicate them in the game camera, just as it happened on Wii U. We can weaken these ghosts by hitting them if we square their weaknesses In our focus, if we manage to capture up to five elements in our sights, the ghost will receive a critical hit. The type of film will also influence the damage and the waiting time between photo and photo, which will leave us more or less exposed. The ghosts will not stay without doing anything, they will also attack us, if we wait for the right moment, we can counterattack them in order to activate what is called Fatal Frame, at which time we can take several photos without having to recharge or waste film for a short period of time and thus do great damage. If our camera is not ready, we can choose to dodge the attack. In addition, we can equip our camera with certain interchangeable lenses that we will find and that have various effects such as heal us when we inflict damage or enhance our attacks.

Once we defeat these enemies, we must hurry to touch them Before they disappear, this is optional, but if we manage to do it we will receive extra points and we will be shown a video in black and white as if it were an old movie with the scenes from the moment of his death. All these scenes are more than recommended that you try not to let them pass, they are really good and very disturbing, this is where we see the most terrifying facet of the game. The combat system can be frustrating when we are in tight places, surrounded by various ghosts, the game tries to make things difficult for us in these moments in which finding the appropriate frame will be difficult.

All the ghosts that we defeat will be incorporated into our Ghost list, where we will see all the pertinent information of each enemy. The game also features a photo mode beyond what we will use in combat. Smile and pose next to the ghosts.

Conclusions

Definitely, Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water I have liked it even being a person who does not enjoy this genre. The way of telling the story and how well it represents everything that surrounds Japanese terror is wonderful.

The game comes to us only in English with voices in Japanese, the sound section It is very good, since it knows how to expose danger, anxiety and nervousness to perfection, each sound is perfectly well thought out and implemented to get you involved in the atmosphere of terror and mystery. The graphic section Despite being almost always in the dark, it doesn’t make you feel like you can’t see anything. well lit So you don’t miss any scares, the design of both the characters and the ghosts are incredible, in fact, all the designs that I saw in its trailer were the ones that encouraged me to enter this adventure.

Despite having some tedious mechanics, a very enjoyable game whether you like the genre or want to try something different. Its history will catch you and invite you to unravel the mystery of the mountain.