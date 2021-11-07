It’s interesting to see the place that game remastering has for the industry. East Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water review, is precisely about a 2014 game that came out for Wii U (exclusively), and that is returning now for the anniversary of the saga. Lately we have seen numerous ads from remasters that attract more or less attention, and that show us the path that many studies decide to take.

There is no denying that it is a great option for the studios, and that fans will be more than delighted to receive again games that in the past had some importance for the history of a saga or a franchise. It happens that many times the decision that creators make is based rather on the fact that for them it was a game that could be better received, but that due to bad fortune he remained anonymous. That seems to be the case with Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water.

Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water review

Project Zero, as the series is known outside of Japan (originally named Fatal Frame), is a horror game in which to defeat the enemies (which are spirits) you have to photograph them with a special camera known as Camera Obscura. This saga was absent from Xbox for more than 15 years, so Maiden of Black Water is already something special. The last installment on Xbox was Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly, which was one of the great installments of the saga.

Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water shows from the beginning much of what the game has to offer: a mysterious place, Mount Hikami, where people often go to commit suicide. You will spend much of the game in this location, visiting the same locations multiple times to find additional clues. In addition, in this area, there are those who have the ability to read shadows, which allows them to know the correct path to advance in the story.

The gameplay

It is clear that this is not a new game. And in this remastering there are no major transformations in this section. On the one hand there are three playable protagonists: Miu Hinasaki, who disappears early in the game, Yuri Kozukata, a shadow-reading apprentice, and Ren Hojo, who investigates the mountain itself for a book. If you complete the game, a fourth character becomes playable, Ayane, from the Dead or Alive series.

The core of the game consists of exploration, puzzle solving and confrontations with ghosts. For several of these things you must use your camera obscura, which we will use frequently in the respective chapters of the characters (mainly Yuri and Ren). When a ghost attacks you, you will have to photograph them to dispel them definitively. This means that combat is basically about taking pictures of ghosts. Which is very well achieved and is quite satisfactory.

At first, the confrontations are quite interesting. Although over time, it can get repetitiveWhile the game is barely 12 hours long, the camera mechanics are learned early on and then remain roughly the same throughout the game. Regarding the design of the game, there is another problem in this same sense. Throughout the game, we explore the same areas, and although it is with different objectives, it feels a bit to go back to the same thing. This is perhaps its main flaw.

As for the controls, it must be said, they are quite uncomfortable. It feels like the game could have been tweaked a lot more in this regard, because for the time, what you feel in this review of Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water, is that they are clunky controls. And although the graphics were quite striking, the character movement is heavy, and the handling of the camera gets to disorient you especially in combat.

The past takes its toll

In this section I think I have to formulate an opinion that some may not like, but it is still a criterion to take into account. Fatal Frame is a fairly old series that has often been left alone in Japan for various reasons. It’s not just about its very Japanese history. But also an aesthetic that can be, at least in this title, quite anachronistic. The sexualization of female characters It may still be a draw to many, but also something that feels out of place.

The alternate costumes are overly sexualized for the characters. It is possible to unlock a swimsuit that does not help the gameplay at all, but it is useful for those who want to see more of the character’s physique. There is also the fact that the male character only has four outfits, while the two female leads have a combined total of 19 different costumes that can be unlocked by various methods. And many of these costumes play against the fear factor.

When it comes to fear, Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water has a pretty dark story, gruesome demons, and pretty grim settings. The traditional Japanese folklore in the documents you discover in the levels, helps to build a very interesting lore, showing precisely that Japanese culture of death that is behind what we are seeing. However, the basic mechanics of the game, and the other factors mentioned do not help much to generate terror.

In conclusion

When I started this analysis of Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water, I wanted to reconnect with the best memories I had of the series, and although much of what the fans want is in the game, the truth is that more could have been done. The visual effects have been significantly improved, and there are additional costumes. Something else that came with this remaster, and that you are really going to enjoy, is the new photo mode which is quite deep.

You can add the different ghosts that you have found in these photos, you also have a variety of poses available to create your photos. It is a good function. More being a game that is about photographs. The problem is that in everything else the game fails. Despite the fact that its initial premise is very intriguing, Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water fails to develop its plot at a good pace. There is too much repetition in many of its main mechanics.

Yet the fact That the franchise has returned to Xbox after fifteen years is a merit. Hopefully future Project Zero games will also do their thing and fans of the brand can continue to enjoy these.