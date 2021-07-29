July ends, but with good news, as they are already available Project Wingman and 3 other games on Xbox Game Pass. The list of available games is completed with Omno, Leathal League Blaze. And in a few hours it will be the official launch of The Ascent that will come to Xbox exclusively and will do so directly to Xbox Game Pass. These games are the latest games to hit Xbox Game Pass in July.

After Project Wingman and 3 other games are available on Xbox Game Pass, we can only wait for the announcements of the games that will arrive in August, some of which are already known. In August we will have games as important as Hades, 12 Minutes and the stellar Psychonauts 2.

Project Wingman is a rougelike that offers an immersive flight experience, in which you can fight, attack and fly to conquer the skies, with more than 20 unique planes. Omno is a single player journey of discovery filled with puzzles, secrets and obstacles to overcome through forests, deserts and tundra, even to the clouds. Lethal League Blaze is an intense, high-speed ball game with unique characters, out-of-the-ordinary sounds, and none of that weak stuff.

Without a doubt, the Most interesting game that will arrive this July 29 is The Ascent. This is also one of the most anticipated. And although it will be available in a few hours, you can play it already by changing the region of your Xbox. This is the complete list of the games that are available on Xbox Game Pass: