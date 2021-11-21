Lately we are seeing how many exclusive developments of the Xbox first-party studios are coming to light, in the form of details, leaks, rumors or things like that, something that lets us see certain details of what awaits us in the future . Now it is the turn of the studio that created the great We Happy Few, since it has come to light that Project Velvet would be the new Compulsion Games after Project Midnight.

This information comes to us from the well-known journalist Jez Corden, who in a podcast on a YouTube channel called Rand to Thor 19 has assured that Compulsion Games is right now working on Project Midnight, a third-person action title set in a dark and fantastic world, but when they finish that development, they will jump to the rumored Project Velvet. We know little else about the two projects that they currently have in development, but being Compulsion Games, we expect some works at the height of their previous titles.

Project Velvet would be the new Compulsion Games after Project Midnight

New details revealed on unannounced Compulsion and Obsidian exclusives

We still have a long, long time to see something of the two projects, but we are already beginning to know the plans that Xbox has with each of its new first-party studios, and we are not going to lie, the future is very promising. A variety as great as the one that Xbox has in terms of internal studies, from Compulsion Games to RARE, 343 Industries or Arkane Studios, only makes us think of the varied catalog of IPs that we will receive in the future..