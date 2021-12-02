The Maybachs are still present in the star brand in the most luxurious versions of the two top of the range, the Mercedes S-Class and GLS. The star brand, in collaboration with those of the luxury division, have presented the “Maybach Project”, a concept car that advances a futuristic electric SUV.

Just as Mercedes-AMG has its moment of glory with the sportiest saloon on offer, it wouldn’t hurt if those in the star brand’s luxury division had it too. However, the plans do not contemplate this possibility with the unpublished Maybach project that Mercedes has just revealed. A development that will not have a production green light, but that has been gestated at home, between Gorden Wagener and fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

A tribute to this recently deceased stylist, showing a very special concept in which they have given free rein to the imagination. Rated as a «Off-road coupe with Gran Turismo proportions‘It could well go through its own foray into the luxury market and in a small series. The concept embodies the Maybach values, with a long front hood typical of a true Gran Turismo -or of the large sedans and Rolls-Royce models- and the silhouette of a sports car with a stretched semicircle on the roof line, which also serves for the roof rack structure.

The Mercedes Project Maybach combines GT, coupe and off-road features with a very attractive result

Mercedes Project Maybach is a new off-road concept

Also standing out for a higher body-to-ground clearance, large tires for pure off-road driving with eaves rims and corresponding black plastic protectors, to the purest SUV on the wheel arches. The German firm has not given data on measurements, but the enormous proportions of this show car of only of which they have pointed to about six meters long, but without being more specific. Still, it is more than enough.

Ahead, Project Maybach demonstrates aggressiveness unique to the luxury brand, with a closed panel that reproduces the Maybach grille, illuminated by LEDs as well as the two large round headlights positioned at the ends. Up front, a tubular bumper also supports an extra LED lighting system, reinforcing the off-road character. At the opposite end, some pilots reproduce the spherical design of the front. A very futuristic design that can also be seen in the hood packed with photovoltaic solar cells, which is integrated into the windshield and roof structure.

A glass dome that protects a cabin from only two-seater, with a small round steering wheel, two pedals and aluminum footrest, and a series of knobs in this same material are the only appreciable details of an interior with a retro inspiration, full of straight lines. Mercedes has indicated that it is a battery powered electric vehicle, but you won’t see the production light. At best, stylists and designers will apply some details to future models, but there will be no foray for Maybach into the super-luxury market on its own.