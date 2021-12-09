Let’s take the platform evaluation data as an example i-Ready analyzed by McKinsey & Company. The results reveal that “Students in this study learned virtually only 67% of the math and 87% of the reading that students at their grade level normally would have learned in Fall 2020”.

According to McKinsey & Company estimates, this equates to a potential 3 months of learning loss in math and 1.5 months of learning loss in reading.

While we can attribute several factors to these statistics, the fact is that students would benefit from teaching and applying project management skills in their studies to initiate, plan, execute, monitor, and complete the stages during learning.

Simply put, students are our future. The current reality shows us that skills far beyond academic are needed to face a changing world.

If we want to equip the next generation of change agents, it is essential to prioritize project management in schools. These are skills that will serve any individual for life and help them transform their ideas into reality.

Initially I worked as a teacher because I believe in the impact of a strategic and innovative pedagogy. This is how I have had the opportunity to work with young and for young people, supporting them on their path to success by incorporating project management skills into their daily lives. Now, what if this were the norm in schools around the world? What if we provided teachers, school leaders, and academic curriculum writers with the tools and knowledge they need to guide students to make real change in their professional and personal lives?

I am convinced that young people who learn project management skills are better equipped to become the leaders the world needs. It’s no secret that the most successful and empathetic leaders have knowledge and experience in managing projects and teams, so making this a priority in education can make these skills second nature the moment they are implemented. in a professional setting.

On the other hand, while project management focuses on the team, it also teaches independence. A major challenge in online learning during the pandemic has been for students to learn to adjust to their workload and assignments without a teacher. Whether preparing the building blocks for writing a research paper or working on a virtual project with a partner, students were forced to navigate these uncharted waters in the blink of an eye.