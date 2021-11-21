I have read little about the formidable marketing maneuver that has been marked Riot games taking advantage of the Arcane bombing on Netflix to launch two games and promote what is to come. Today it’s time to get rid of the new gameplay from Project L, the fighting game from League of Legends.

If you see what you see in the video that it is close to the final version, it is because broadly speaking that is part of its essence. What is offered in the six-minute video with gameplay is a vertical slice meant to show how it will be Project L when, in addition to having a name, it lands on the main platforms.

This small portion of the game is all that there is today that could be extracted from a project that, still in the research and development phase, faces the challenge of creating menus, interface, characters, settings, combat styles, multiplayer. .. In short, that goes for long.

In fact, do not expect it in 2022 either, where they assure that they will offer a couple more updates before facing the final stretch of development. We will see the game again in the middle of next year, but it will not be at least until 2023 when we can get hold of it.

Seeing the level at which the franchise of RiotYou can only expect a hit from this, so we will have to be careful to see what else they have up their sleeve for the next few years. In case it was not clear yet, this is already much more than League of Legends.