Publishers 505 Games, along with developers and partners One More Level, All In! Games, 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks present the Project_Hel DLC, an expansion of the cyberpunk first-person action game Ghostrunner, in this case starring a new character.

Project_Hel launches on January 27, 2022, but fans can register here for a chance to access the early private beta.

Initially planned as a smaller DLC, Project_Hel It has become a full-blown Ghostrunner experience. Take control of Hel, one of the bosses from the original game, as he descends into the Dharma Tower on a bloody quest of his own. Designed to appeal to both new and veteran players, this new female character is more combat oriented and can survive an additional attack compared to the one. Ghostrunner.

Run on walls, fly through neon cityscapes, and go through six levels as you master Hel’s powers through his own skill progression system. Take on new enemies and bosses to the rhythm of six new songs courtesy of electronic musician Daniel Deluxe. Anyone who wants to play before January can sign up for the private beta launch later this year. Those selected to participate will be included in the credits of Project_Hel.

To celebrate the upcoming holidays, upgrade Jack’s appearance in the original game with a free Christmas Sword and Gloves pack on December 7. Paint the city red with the swords of Rudolph and Boon, both inspired by the wrapping papers. Pick up the Winter Solstice Frost Katana and slice and dice with the Nini Wonderland blade and pair them with their own matching glove.

Project_Hel will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG on January 27, 2022

