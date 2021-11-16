The Japanese study Cygames, after a long time without knowing anything, has shared a video of Project Awakening, a game that was unveiled in 2016, and since then the information regarding him has been very little. During said video, he shared the YouTube channel called Giuseppe’s Gaming – Twinfinite, We can see how the title’s graphics engine performs and how detailed scenarios are generated with great lighting and full of color which, apparently, will have the game. We can also appreciate some cuts of the work they are doing in the creation of said landscapes.

Project Awakening is being developed with the Cyllista Game Engine, of which, with this video, they have already made it clear to us what they are capable of doing. Another thing is knowing when we can have the opportunity to play it or, at least, see some more gameplay. In fact, as we have already said before, the game was announced in 2016, but we have been able to see it from time to time, being the most outstanding occasion in 2018, when they published an advance in which a knight faced a dragon and gave some more details of this Action RPG.

Project Awakening settings aim to be very detailed and have great lighting

Little else do we know about Cygames Fantasy Action RPG, which in its day was presented for PS4, now we know that will also come to PC, and, at the moment, it is still planned for that platform. Although seen what is seen, It seems a matter of time before it is confirmed that it will also reach new generation consoles, if it does not reach exclusively PS5 and PC, without losing sight of a launch on Xbox Series X | S, leaving out a release in the past generation.

That said, more information is lacking, since does not have an approximate release date nor is it expected to have it soon, we will have to settle for the video published and that we have shown you, in which we can see the tremendous potential of Project Awakening and of course Cyllista Game Engine, its graphics engine with great capabilities to create environments. Of course, the future of the new generation of consoles looks great.