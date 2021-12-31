The OpenSea digital marketplace has banned two collections from its website: PHAYC and Phunky Ape Yacht Club (or PAYC) because both are shown as mirrored but identical versions of the Bored Ape Yacht Club avatars. Y The Bored Ape Yacht Club (or BAYC) NFTs are some of the most expensive crypto assets.

Like other avatars, anyone can copy or technically modify an image. In this case it was learned that PAYC and PHAYC just flip the avatars BAYC who look to the right to look to the left, associate them with cryptocurrency tokens and resell them.

Plagiarism is a problem for artists

There was a moment, in this same year 2021 (year of the explosion of the NFTs) in which it seemed that lNFTs would be a great complement so that artists could bring their work to the public. But over time it has become a problem for many artists.

The trend in the NFT world is to search for still-virgin works by unknown artists and trade them on OpenSea, which this year received money from investors, and other crypto platforms emerged with the NFT fever to facilitate its sale. So this artist was not profiting from his work but a user named 7D03E7 on the aforementioned platform.

PAYC announced its launch in early December with a declaration of intent where he promoted decentralization and denigrated the “rich asshole” who (supposedly) had taken over the original market for monkey images. He was referring to CryptoPhunks, a similar project reselling expensive CryptoPunks images earlier this year.

PAYC and PHAYC on Twitter about what the real Bored Monkey Yacht Club scam is, with the PAYC founder referring to PHAYC as a “fraud project to get money“. PHAYC charged people to mint their monkeys, and CoinDesk reports that it took around 500 ETH (or around $ 1.8 million) in sales. Rather, it says that PAYC made around 60 ETH (or approximately $ 225,000) of its sales.

It is common for NFT lineups to copy each other’s art styles or use similar names. But Yuga Labs owns the copyright to their ape images, and PAYC and PHAYC were banned from OpenSea apparently for violating its rules against copyright infringement. PAYC was also removed from competing markets Rarible and Mintable, although PHAYC remains listed on Rarible.

There are very few precedents legal regulations around NFTsMuch less its copyright implications, so there is no telling what would happen if Yuga Labs reported it.

