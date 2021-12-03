When choosing the appropriate software It is important that it has great compatibility with different encoding formats such as H.264, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.265, etc., for its treatment. It is also important that it is capable of batch converting, in this way we can process several files at the same time. In addition, it is also important that you can change some of the audio parameters such as the bit rate or the codec.

Free programs to transfer VHS videos to your PC

Next, we are going to see different programs with which we are going to be able to encode so that we can convert our analog videos to digital.

HandBrake, the most complete

It is a popular video encoding program that is known for being free and open source for Windows. With it we can pass a video from one digital format to another, with encoders such as H.264, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.265, VP8, VP9, ​​among others. It also allows us to change the audio parameters such as the bit rate, the codec, the audio channel, etc. Another great advantage is that it allows process batch files, which will allow us to pass and convert several files at the same time. Along with this, this software allows us to perform other tasks, such as video editing. Thus, we can crop, flip or rotate any video, change its resolution and even add borders. In addition, you can convert them to a web and make them compatible with Android devices, Apple and Xbox and PlayStation consoles, among other video profiles.

HandBrake is a multiplatform application that we can free download from the developer’s website.

VCT – Video Converter & Transcoder, transfer videos to PC in seconds

It is another interesting option, also open source and free. As we can guess from its name, this software has been designed to convert video formats on our PC. This software allows us to convert from MKV to MP4 or MP4 / M4V to MKV in just 1 minute. It also allows batch file conversion in H.264 or H.265, HEVC, ACC, MP3, among others. It also allows us to perform editing tasks such as rotating or resizing a movie, extracting the audio, selecting the audio sequence to encode with video, adding subtitles and recording AV broadcasts from the Internet.

We can download VCT for free by clicking on this link to the SourceForge website.

VLC Media Player, the popular multi-functional player

Without a doubt, we are facing the most popular and used multimedia file playback program worldwide, developed by VideoLAN. However, VLC is much more than just a player as it has a large number of functions such as the ability to switch videos from analog to digital, change their format and convert them. It also supports batch conversion, so we can save time when doing our jobs. It supports formats such as H.264 + MP3 (MP4), H.265 + MP3 (MP4), WMV + WMA (ASF), VP80 + Vorbis (WebM), etc. In addition, we can select the type of codec, the video resolution, apply filters (motion blur, mirror, invert, etc.), the audio codec, among other video output options.

VLC Media Player is a multi-device player that we can download for free from this link to the VideoLAN website.

MediaCoder, pass analog videos to the computer

It is another free program with which we can transfer videos to our PC. With it we can change from one format to another. It supports a wide variety of formats such as H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, ​​Theora, Xvid, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, among others. It also allows us to customize a wide variety of output formats such as audio conversion, video bit rate, audio sample rate, etc. In addition, it has accelerated encoding by H.264 / H.265 GPU and it is capable of extracting optical storage devices such as Blu-Ray, DVD, VCD and CD, as well as taking video captures.

MediaCoder has a version with installation and another portable, which will allow us to run it from any external storage device connected to the PC. We can download it for free from your developer’s website.

Movavi Video Converter, for all types of users

We are talking about a conversion platform that is compatible with more than 180 formats and it also includes other functions like adding subtitles and performing other video editing tasks as well as cropping and merging them. It can be used by both beginners and more expert users as it has a learning curve suitable for all types of users. It is a very complete program, with which, in addition, we can create, edit, convert, capture and burn discs.

Movavi Video Converter has a free version with some limitations, since the video output contains watermarks, and only half of the video is saved until we buy the full version. We can download it from this link to your home page.

FFmpeg, command line use for expert users

It is a software characterized by no user interfaceInstead, it does its job from the command line. We are talking about a solution especially suitable for advanced users that allows us to record and convert them between different platforms. It is not the easiest and most intuitive platform that is why it is aimed especially for those with a higher level of experience. From there we can use a simple command to convert video formats. In addition, it can also be used to change, rotate, resize, play RTSP streams, etc.

FFmpeg is multiplatform and we can download it for free from this link to your repository on GitHub.

WinFF, little known but efficient

It is an open source and free multiplatform software with which you can transfer VHS or Beta videos to your computer. It’s found based on FFMPEG, but unlike this one, it does have a user interface. We can use it to pass videos using various encoders and using a wide number of formats such as MPEG, MOV, AVI, MKV and FLV, among others. It also allows us to modify some parameters of the output by configuring its profile (frame rate, bit rate, resolution, aspect ratio, etc).

We can download WinFF free from their website.

What is the most recommended?

As we can see, we have a good number of applications that can be very useful if we need to carry out work of converting our old VHS or Beta videos to digital. As they are free programs, we can always download them and test which one best suits our tastes and needs without having to shell out a euro.

Any of these softwares will be able to encode a video file in a format of our choice. When deciding on one, possibly this would be Handbrake, a specialist in the field, with which we can perform batch processing and supports preview before encoding. Likewise, if we use VLC As a multimedia player we can also try it if we do not want to have to download more programs.