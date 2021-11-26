DiarioDeLaCiudad.mx.- American Express, in partnership with IDA Foundation and Placemaking México Foundation, announced the launch of “Backing International Small Restaurants”, a new program that will support ten independent and culturally important restaurants in the Roma, Condesa and Escandón colonies, mainly those that are owned by people who belong to underrepresented groups.

Thanks to this program, each of those selected will receive the equivalent in Mexican pesos of 7,500 US dollars to be used in renovations and adaptations that they consider necessary to serve their customers.

Additionally, the Placemaking Mexico Foundation will provide assistance to the recipients of the local subsidy in the application process, nomination, and compliance with the administrative requirements of this program.

To apply, small restaurant owners must have all the permits required by local authorities and comply with the bases established in www.placemaking.mx before December 12, 2021. At the same site, interested persons will be able to learn more about the application and selection process, which will conclude with the notification to the restaurants selected to receive support in January 2022.

IDA Foundation will work with local organizations dedicated to place management in each city, such as business improvement districts or local partnerships and alliances to select beneficiaries. Restaurants must currently be open to the public, and owned or operated by individuals in each city. The program will also provide financial support directly to candidate management organizations.

The Placemaking Mexico Foundation began supporting local businesses in 2020 with the delivery of donations and technical assistance to businesses to take advantage of their parking spaces and turn them into terraces that would allow them to work and earn income.

About, Jorge Guevara, Vice President of Communication and Corporate Affairs of American Express Mexico and Latin America, stated: “Today we are proud to bring to Mexico ‘Backing International Small Restaurants’ in such important moments for all the small restaurants that seek their recovery and reactivation.“

