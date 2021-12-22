In sectors such as healthcare or technology, constant innovation is a prerequisite. However, when it comes to education, we often have a hard time getting used to the idea that innovation could be a wonderful tool to enrich and expand the training experience. If we also take into account that education is the key to tackling some of the most important global challenges, the gap between current education systems and those that future generations need becomes even greater.

In this context it is framed ProFuturo, the digital education program promoted by Fundación Telefónica and Fundación “la Caixa”. Its purpose is transform the educational experience of teachers and students and reduce inequality through education. And thanks to its innovative proposal, it has been the first Spanish project to obtain the prestigious WISE 2021 award, an award given to educational innovation.

Building the education of the future

The Telefónica Foundation, together with the “la Caixa” Foundation, is the promoter of this project, which is celebrating its five-year history consolidating itself as a world benchmark in educational transformation and innovation. In this time, ProFuturo has reached 40 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia, benefited 19.7 million schoolchildren and trained more than 914 thousand teachers.

The project’s mission is to reduce the educational gap in the world by providing quality digital education to boys and girls in vulnerable environments in Latin America, Africa and Asia. Since its founding in 2016, it has only grown and its goal is to reach 25 million by 2030. ProFuturo has signed agreements with SDGFund, the UN Fund for Sustainable Development Goals, and with the Organization of American States (OAS ) and has numerous collaborators who share its commitment to a universal quality education. It is for his excellent work that he has received the WISE award this year..

Magdalena Brier (center, third from right), along with representatives of the award-winning organizations during the WISE Awards ceremony.

Magdalena Brier, CEO of ProFuturo, was the one who collected the award in the Qatari capital. During the delivery, he declared that the award comes for reinforce its “commitment to reduce the educational gap in the world by providing quality digital education to children in vulnerable contexts”. And he highlighted the urgency of “transforming the educational experience of teachers and students and promoting the development of the 21st century skills necessary to face the challenges of today’s digital world.”

The WISE Summit

The award was awarded within the framework of the WISE Summit, an event that brought together the most relevant organizations and experts on the international educational scene.

WISE is an international platform aimed at promoting creative and innovative thinking, which has positioned itself as a global reference in education. Through the celebration of various summits and other programs, WISE seeks to promote innovation and build the future of innovation in a collaborative way.

Since 2009, the platform has awarded six awards each year to the world’s most innovative educational projects. Specifically, the 2021 edition has recognized projects that propose creative solutions to educational challenges that have been accentuated as a result of the COVID pandemic. School dropouts, the digital divide, the low enrollment of girls in schools, access to education for refugee minors and the low levels of reading and numerical comprehension among primary school students are some of these challenges.