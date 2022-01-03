Profitability is key for fashion brands launching NFT in 2022

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, for its acronym in English, they have become one of the most discussed markets in the cryptocurrency space this year. A recent report from Cointelegraph Research found that NFT sales are targeting a record $ 17.7 billion by the end of 2021..

This may well be the case, since a number of major brands have started to launch NFT. According to a recent study by Bain & Company and online luxury fashion platform Farfetch, digital interactions with consumers are increasingly important to brands. The report specifically states that “Digital interaction with colleagues is increasing when choosing to buy a product”. Hence, non-fungible tokens tied directly to brands and their consumers are now more important than ever.

Understanding what utility means to fashion NFTs

While it is notable that major brands like Adidas, Dolce & Gabbana and others have already launched NFT, the utility behind non-fungible tokens is proving to be the real key to a fashion brand’s success. Karinna Grant, Co-CEO of The Dematerialised, a trendy digital marketplace, told Cointelegraph that utility is what gives non-fungible tokens purpose and value:

“Just like in real life, where a physical card can scan your access to a club, a utility can be anything from using the NFT as a membership pass to the ability to carry an asset in a game, or the incorporation of a sustainability or social responsibility benefit for buyers of the NFT “.

Grant noted that The Dematerialised has experimented with multiple forms of utility with each of the trendy NFT releases the platform has released.. She explained that previous releases have included utilities such as carrying or playing with a 3D asset in augmented reality, or unlocking access to brand communities. “With the Rebecca Minkoff NFT collection sold out in September, the highest level of NFT unlocked VIP access to brand experiences for one year.” He added: “Karl Lagerfeld’s” x Endless “collection provided owners of Karl’s collectibles with an IRL entry and URL for a brand event in Paris in 2022, which will feature another release in which only the Karl forks will be invited to participate. “

Clearly, fashion NFTs must offer some kind of engagement with the consumer, allowing brands to interact with individuals in both the physical and digital worlds. Avery Akkineni, president of VaynerNFT – an NFT consulting agency – told Cointelegraph that, Although the usefulness of some NFTs may be downright artistic, brands launching NFT require deeper functionality built on top of an existing community..

For example, Akkineni shared that VaynerNFT recently helped global fashion house Coach launch its first NFT collection., that presented eight Coach Holiday animals from the brand’s Snow City digital game. Akkineni added that the launch of NFT was also to celebrate Coach’s 80th birthday, resulting in the creation of 80 unique digital art pieces featuring the eight animals from the Coach festivities.

“Bella the Penguin” from Coach’s NFT collection. Source: VaynerNFT

Akkineni explained that Each Coach digital NFT also entitles initial holders to receive a complimentary custom made physical bag in 2022. “One thing Coach wanted to do was explore this new world of NFTs, but they wanted to do it in a way that didn’t market their intellectual property or ask consumers to pay for anything,” he said. To effectively engage with the Coach community, Akkineni mentioned that Coach NFTs were given away during the period from December 17-24 this year:

“Coach’s NFTs could be claimed on the Polygon blockchain. Coach made sure not to go commercial too early and knew the space to measure demand and see if their audience was interested in NFTs.”

Trendy NFTs should work in the metaverse too

The fact that brands must now interact with consumers both virtually and in real life has also added an additional layer of technical utility to NFTs. As the latest Bain & Company luxury goods report states, “New keywords and phrases – such as metaverse, personalization at scale, and technology stack – will come to the fore as the industry grows and evolves.”

Thus, some companies have started exploring NFTs in the metaverse. For example, Pet Krewe —An pet clothing e-commerce company— recently opened a digital commercial space in the Metaverse community known as “ShibaVerse”. Allison Albert, founder and CEO of Pet Krewe, told Cointelegraph that the company is promoting its brand by featuring its pet clothing at NFT in a Metaverse containing balloon dogs called “Shibaloons.”

Source: Pet Krewe

According to Albert, Pet Krewe’s NFTs will be used as unique designs that fit Shibaloons. While Albert noted that these costumes can be held and traded across different Shibaloon dogs within ShibaVerse, Pet Krewe is using this digital commercial space as another form of brand or marketing engagement. “We can connect with dog-loving customers in a dog-centric metaverse. This is reaching our customer base in a totally different marketing element.”.

The fashion brand Mishka, with 18 years in the market, has also entered the NFT space with its famous eyeball logo. The 6,696 NFT collection is known as “The Keep Watch Crew”, or “KWC” for short. Greg Mishka, founder of the Mishka NFT and the Keep Watch Crew, told Cointelegraph that Keep Watch is Mishka’s most iconic and well-known branding item, both to fans and the fashion and streetwear community.

NFT KWC Andy Milonakis. Source: Mishka

Given the brand’s strong user base, Mishka has explained that the NFT KWC are the next chapter of the brand. “The KWC is your gateway to what we like to call is MISHKAVERSE. Immediate profits include lifetime discounts and exclusive merchandise “he explained. Mishka added that the brand is working on integrating Web3 elements on its website. “This would allow consumers to verify the NFTs they own to access exclusive pages and releases through the website.”

Should Fashion NFTs Still Be Linked to Physical Items?

Even if the utility of trendy NFTs goes beyond simply offering digital items connected to physical items, some in the industry believe this is still one of the most important functions. For example, Grant noted that connecting physical items to digital NFTs is a critical part of the adoption process for non-fungible tokens of all categories. And he explained it in more detail:

“We have a very interesting divided perspective with our current community, with half asking for more physical items and the other half asking for more digital items. However, when we do a survey outside of our current community, the number is much higher. This has sense, as new NFT owners tend to hold more traditional beliefs that physical products are more “valuable” than digital ones. “

Echoing Grant, Mishka commented that It is important to have physical items that can be claimed or obtained by purchasing something in the Metaverse, as most consumers still live in the “real world”.

So it should come as no surprise that a mainstream fashion brand like Coach has gifted NFT holders with custom-made physical bags. However, Akkineni mentioned that sometimes NFT holders don’t redeem their physical items, which has proven to be the case with other launches associated with consumer-oriented brands. “VaynerNFT did a collaboration called” Anwar Carrots x Veefriends, “which was a collection that was sold at Nordstrom and was available to all NFT holders of” Self-Aware Hare. “Only after a few reminders did the holders claim the physical items, “he commented.

Fashionable NFTs will be a trend

The rise of NFTs in 2021 has shown the growth of big brands. While companies like Nike have already taken steps to enter the Metaverse, more brands will follow suit. This happens as the world moves towards digital business models, which have also been fueled by the rise of COVID-19.. For example, Albert explained that Pet Krewe is not yet sure how COVID-19 will play out in 2022, noting that current supply chains are still being disrupted:

“We have to hedge our bets with alternative revenue streams. Entering a metaverse that aligns with our company values ​​means that we can add additional revenue streams through art NFTs and digital wearables.”

Grant further noted that The Dematerialised is excited about the kinds of “behavior-changing releases,” which include the use of NFTs to alter physical production methods. But nevertheless, It is important to note that brands will face challenges along the way..

According to Grant, fashion brands will encounter three main obstacles, the first being a mindset shift when it comes to the value of the Web3 and digital property. Second, Grant explained that it is important understand the purpose and narrative of an NFT release: “We support launches that are part of long-term strategic commitments to Web3, not a marketing gimmick to briefly drive revenue.”

Finally, Grant noted that it will be a challenge for big brands to guarantee a 3D asset design line at home. However, Grant remains optimistic about solving these challenges: “Mass adoption will come as more big fashion brands, influencers and creators get involved.”

