LIMA (AP) – Pedro Castillo, who was sworn in on Wednesday as Peru’s new president, announced that he will not rule from the Presidential Palace – which will become a museum – and reiterated that he will push forward his proposal to rewrite the Constitution under strict respect for the laws.

The first president of peasant origin in 200 years of Independence wore his characteristic hat and said from Parliament, dominated by the opposition, that “the pride and pain of deep Peru” runs through his veins. “My life was made in the cold of the early mornings of the field and it was also these field hands that carried and rocked my children when they were little.”

The rural teacher looked at the honor box where his illiterate parents were – who were landless servants of a hacienda in the Andes – and added that he was the son of a country “founded on the sweat” of his ancestors. “The history of that Peru so long silenced is my history,” he said.

Castillo assumes office on the Bicentennial of the South American country, amid the highest mortality in its history with more than 195,000 deaths from the new coronavirus and after weeks of political tension due to accusations by his rival, Keiko Fujimori, of an electoral fraud that it was not checked.

The also leader of the teachers’ union promised that he will seek to promote a plan to rewrite the Magna Carta of 1993 with strict respect for the laws. He said that the current Constitution benefits “large corporations so that they can take away our wealth in abundance.” He added that the State should have the freedom to promote, monitor and regulate according to the interests of the majority.

His proposal could be stalled because he does not have a majority in the unicameral Parliament of 130 legislators, which is led by an opposition coalition. If there are enough votes, the process would begin by modifying an article of the current constitution to include that it can be rewritten in a Constituent Assembly.

Castillo’s triumph is a turn to the left after 30 years of free-market friendly governments and is received with mistrust by international investors and doubts by some experts.

“We are not clear about its main policy lines,” said Claudia Navas, an analyst at the global firm Control Risk. “We anticipate that, due to the political situation in the country, Castillo will have to maintain a much more pragmatic position than he has announced during the campaign.”

In his swearing-in, the Secretary of Education of the United States, Miguel Cardona, who was also a primary school teacher, was present; the King of Spain Felipe VI and several presidents of South America, among them the leaders of Chile, Sebastián Piñera; from Colombia, Iván Duque; from Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, from Argentina, Alberto Fernández and from Bolivia, Luis Arce.

Castillo said that world-class mining or gas projects will only be executed if they have “social profitability” that revitalize the economy, where tax collection “is positive and relevant,” improving workers’ working conditions and promoting participation. state “as majority partner or executor.”

Peru is the second world exporter of copper, silver and the sixth in gold. Castillo’s economic adviser, Pedro Francke, said earlier this month that they are evaluating raising taxes on mining profits due to high world copper prices, which exceed $ 10,000 a ton.

Receive a country that has barely left the intensive care unit due to the impact of the virus. With millions of unemployed, thousands of small businesses bankrupt and with the withdrawal of some 13,000 million dollars from local banks due to political uncertainty, according to official calculations.

Castillo promised not to nationalize the economy and said that it will be orderly and “with predictability”, but will end the monopolies that charge “artificially high sums” for domestic gas and medicines, or when banks ask “up to 200% for loans of consumption”.

Enrique Castellanos, an economist at the Universidad del Pacífico, told RPP radio that Castillo must build business confidence. “Trust takes time to maintain and it goes fast,” he said.

Castillo also assured that the vaccination process against COVID-19 will continue and that face-to-face education in schools will begin no later than the first semester 2022, with better salaries for teachers, including those in rural areas.

The president indicated that, despite not having a house in the capital, he will not live in the presidential palace in Lima and that it will become a museum of local history. “We have to break with colonial symbols to end the ties of domination in force for so many years,” he said. Castillo currently lives in a house that a friend has lent him in a working-class neighborhood, President Lilia Paredes’ wife told the AP last week.

Experts affirm that he is the first president of peasant origin to become president in 200 years of republican independence in a country that was a colony of Spain between 1542-1821 and where until now the indigenous people almost always receive the worst of the deficient public services of a nation that boasted of being the economic star of Latin America in the 21st century.

The confirmation of his victory in the June 6 ballot was halted for 43 days because his rival, the right-wing Keiko Fujimori, daughter of imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimori (1900-2000), asked to annul thousands of votes to reverse his victory accusing him of a fraud that he could never prove.

His victory has not been welcomed by the Peruvian elite and businessmen look at him with distrust. The Nobel Prize in Literature, Mario Vargas Llosa, affirmed that Castillo “represents the disappearance of democracy and freedom in Peru”, while Fujimori said that his victory is “illegitimate” and will bring “serious consequences in our country.”

Unlike other trade unionists who were deputies before reaching the presidency, such as Evo Morales in Bolivia or Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who ran three times before governing Brazil, Castillo reached the top position in his first bid, without having exercised public charges.

In 2017 Castillo led the largest teacher strike in 30 years in search of better salaries and, although he did not achieve substantial improvements, he sat down to talk with ministers, legislators and bureaucrats. Thus he began to understand the internal mechanism of negotiations with power.

In 20 years, Peruvians have witnessed that the experience or university degrees of their five former presidents did not serve to fight corruption, the problem that most worries after the coronavirus, according to polls. All the ex-presidents are being investigated by the prosecution for possible bribes linked to infrastructure works by the construction company Odebrecht or other companies.

Castillo later met with the presidents and personalities who were sworn in at the Lima Convention Center, a modern concrete and glass construction located next to the Museum of the Nation, the Ministry of Education and the Bank of the Nation. The place has become the epicenter of Castillo’s meetings with visiting leaders.

On Thursday the president will be sworn in symbolically in a plain of the Andes, in the Ayacucho region, where in 1824 the independence army definitively defeated the Spanish forces.

