The Professional League is defined: Talleres and River, those involved

After the Professional League day that took place from Thursday to Sunday, with a break on Monday (yesterday Tigre got the first promotion to the top division in the final against Barracas Central), resumed the official activity with the stellar presence of one of the main entertainers of the contest. Cordoba workshops, River escort, visit in La Plata to Gymnastics. And he is losing 1-0 from the start, thanks to both Carbonero, after a stopped ball. Consequently, with this result, an equality of the Millionaire against Racing would make him a creditor of the crown.

Those led by Cacique Medina know that their last chips are being played to snatch the champion title from Millionaire. They bet on a winner in the Forest of La Plata against the lofty group of Pipo Gorosito, who aims to qualify for the South American through the Annual Table (if he wins, he will catch up with Defense and Justice in the entry zone). The concrete thing is that a stumble of the T could leave the tournament served on a tray to those of Núñez, who will receive this Thursday (from 9:30 p.m.) to Racing in the Monumental.

Before analyzing the scoring alternatives that can benefit the River Plate residents on this weekday, it must be clarified that the only ones who have mathematical possibilities to discuss the trophy are Workshops and Defense and Justice. Of course, the aspirations of the Hawk of Florencio Varela are merely numerical, since they should win the last four games and wait for River to lose all four to reach it (in addition to waiting for a stumble from the T).

What results must be given for River to be champion this Thursday?

· If Talleres loses today to Gimnasia en La Plata, River will be enough with a draw against Racing to give the Olympic return.

· If Talleres draws today against Gimnasia in La Plata, River will have to beat Racing to make the Olympic return.

· If Talleres wins today at Gimnasia in La Plata, River will not be able to shout champion against Racing: even if it wins, it will maintain the difference of 9 points when precisely 9 will remain.

* It is worth mentioning that in the event that two teams end up equal in number of points, they will play a tiebreaker match to define the champion.

THE RIVER FIXTURE

• Thursday 11/25: Racing (Mon – 21:30)

• Sunday 11/28: Rosario Central (Fri – 17:00)

• Day and time to be confirmed: Defense and Justice (L)

• Day and time to be confirmed: Atlético Tucumán (F)

WORKSHOP FIXTURE

• Saturday 11/27: Aldosivi (Mon – 17:00)

• Day and time to be confirmed: Sarmiento de Junín (V)

• Day and time to be confirmed: Independent (L)

