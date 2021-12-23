“We found five that are missing. The trickiest is a chocolate called Don Gustavo, since it gives 16% less chocolate. The other brands are amounts smaller than 4 to 6%, but that of Don Gustavo did go overboard, “he said.

In addition to the aforementioned, the Don Gustavo brand did not place the legends correctly on the relabeling of its packaging.

He added that one of the most delicate cases they found was in the Golden Hills brand chocolate, since it adds fat and vegetable butter of palm to its product, an action that is not allowed by the standard. “You are adding vegetable fat from coconut or palm that is not allowed, that was a delicate issue”,

In both cases, the products will be immobilized from the market, since the faults that they committed cannot be corrected on the already existing chocolates.