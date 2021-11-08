The Profeco has alerted consumers to a price increase on screens during the Good End, recommends taking precautions.

For some time in Mexico, the strategy of “The good end”Came as an effort for both public and private companies to boost the economy by promoting consumption and thus being able to benefit families, reactivating the economy and promoting domestic consumption to improve the quality of life in the country’s homes. This strategy is recognized because different companies or brands usually carry out different promotions, whether of discounts, offers, interest-free months or other types of actions that would somehow benefit consumers, compared to if they bought these products during another season of the year.

According to a study by Statista, it is shown that the figures reached by The good end They are constantly growing and have won over Mexican consumers over the years, since since 2015, recording the sales income generated reached 80 billion pesos, a figure that grew exponentially in 2020 with 239 billion pesos. pesos, almost half of what it represented in 2019.

In this 2021, The Good End will take place from November 10 to 16 and, a few days after its arrival, Profeco has already warned about an increase in prices on screens.

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (PROFECO) has asked consumers who intend to purchase a television during El Buen Fin to compare the screen prices before buying them, since the price increase in some of these it is remarkable.

They warn that depending on the establishment, prices could vary considerably, since the Attorney General’s Office found the LG 55, Nano 80 SPA screen in a Mexican store. 55 inches, LED, USB port, Smart TV, at a price of 15,439 pesos in the CDMX, while in other stores this price would reach 28,490 pesos.

Likewise, they mentioned that the stores with the most accessible costs are located in Palacio de Hierro and Coppel stores, while the stores with the highest prices are located in Soriana.