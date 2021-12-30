Profeco warns failures in 40 thousand Mitsubishi (also Mazda, Subaru and VW)

Through the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), Mitsubishi requests that almost 40 thousand vehicles of different models sold between 2007 and 2016 be reviewed.

The agency also issued an alert for failures in cars and trucks of the Mazda, Volkswagen and Subaru brands. He also advises checking them for various security issues. Repairs are free.

In the case of Mitsubishi Motors de México, the largest problem due to the number of units, the errors found are related to probable failures in the electronic power device, in the air bags and in the rear parking brakes.

There are exactly 39,951 cars that must be inspected (free of charge) to correct the faults.

Affected models include the L200 (19,674 units), Montero (1,127), Outlander (3,266), Lancer (2,311) and ASX (2,062).

In the L200 models, the failure is linked to the Takata brand airbags, which made world news for their problems in various models of a wide variety of brands around the world. The same fault exists in the Montero.

The problem is that the bag inflator propellant is defective and, in a collision, it may not deploy properly and increase the risk of injury to the driver.

In the case of Outlanders, it is due to a malfunction in the power control system.

ASX and Outlander units have problems with the rear parking brake center axle, which in contact with water can rust and malfunction.

Owners of these vehicles can contact Mitsubishi Motors de México (800 63-64878).

Profeco: Mazda, VW and Subaru failures (in addition to Mitsubishi)

The Japanese Mazda, through Profeco, also alerts for problems in 740 CX 9 units of 2020 and 2021 models due to a possible malfunction of the sliding mechanism of the second row seat. In the event of a collision, the seats can slide.

SubaruMeanwhile, call for review of 368 2019 Forester cars for power liftgate opener switch failures.

Additionally, problems have been discovered in WRX and BRZ units.

All Subaru owners involved should contact the brand at 01 800-070-1010 or send an email to customer service@subaru-mx.com.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen of Mexico, recalled two units Porsche 981 (2013), 90 Boxter (2013, 2014 and 2015) and 57 Cayman (2014 and 2015).

In these cases, there is the possibility that brackets that do not meet the required specifications have been installed on the rear suspension. They could break and eventually cause a loss of control in the car.

Owners of these vehicles should call 800 707-7243.