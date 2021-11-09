The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) again urged the airlines Aeroméxico, Viva Aerobús and Volaris to stop the improper charge they make on their carry-on baggage rate, and thereby avoid legal action against them.

In a statement, the agency reported that derived from the monitoring carried out on the internet pages of said airlines, on Friday, November 5, it asked to stop the “abusive practices” of marketing flights with rates that do not include the right to transport hand luggage and establish additional charges for this luggage.

“The foregoing, it is considered, could constitute a practice that harms the interests and rights of consumers,” Profeco said in a statement.

The agency emphasized that if the airlines do not stop this charge, among other actions, it will issue an alert and will initiate procedures for violations of the Civil Aviation Law, since article 47 establishes that: “the passenger may carry up to two pieces of hand luggage. The dimensions of each one will be up to 55 centimeters long by 40 centimeters wide by 25 centimeters high, and the weight of both should not exceed 10 kilograms ”.

In accordance with the criteria of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), Profeco recalled that “hand luggage” is constituted as an inherent element of the air transport service, since it is based on the consideration that the passenger requires certain minimum belongings at your destination.

“For the Attorney General’s Office, the decision to transport checked luggage rests with the passenger, while the transport of hand luggage is inherent to the air transport service and gives it its reason for being. Said practice could be considered abusive, since hand luggage is an inherent element of the passenger’s air transportation service, and its charge as an additional service is improper, since it is not subject to negotiation, ”said the agency.

