PROFECO recommendations to buy on the Good End

This week the Good end To who Mexico, so a lot of stores are already preparing to offer discounts on all kinds of items. However, there are also those who seek to take advantage of “lowering” products that were previously at that price, if not lower. Given this, the PROPHECO has launched a tool that allows you to compare prices so that you can determine the best place to buy.

The PROPHECO launched a new site called ‘Who’s who in the prices for El Buen Fin 2021 ‘, which, as I said before, allows you to compare prices on the products of your interest. You can find this site through the following link.

Once you enter, follow the following steps:

– Choose your city and mayor’s office.

– Select the category that interests you the most.

– Select the product or merchandise you want to buy, in order to compare prices.

With this tool, PROFECO seeks that users have as much as possible before making their purchases, as we must remember that many establishments inflate their prices and then “lower them” during the purchase. Good end. Remember that this year it will take place November 10-16.

Editor’s note: The truth is that the Good End does not always have such good promotions in terms of gaming. I don’t know if there are going to be discounts on next-gen consoles, but it sounds dubious. This PROFECO tool is certainly something interesting, and perhaps it is worth it for those who are looking to spend all their savings on this Good End 2021.

Via: PROPHECO