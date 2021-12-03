The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) issued an alert as a precautionary measure against Viva Aerobus, as it continues to charge passengers for hand luggage.

In addition, the head of the body, Ricardo Sheffield, announced that he will go to court with the aim that the low-cost airline desist from this practice.

“Now in the courts we will enforce Viva Aerobus, which still does not accept that in this country it should be possible to upload a handpiece on board. When you buy Viva Aerobus tickets, be aware that you are not complying with the law, that is why we have formally made an alert against Viva Aerobus ”, declared Sheffield in a video that he shared on his Twitter account.

The official stressed that “any airfare must include at least one piece of hand luggage, a piece of less than 10 kilos that we can get on board and put on top of our seat. Fortunately, Aeroméxico and Volaris are no longer charging that piece of hand luggage, that piece of less than 10 kilos to get on board ”.

Therefore, Profeco executed a precautionary measure consisting of the issuance of an alert against Aeroenlaces Nacionales SA de CV, with the commercial name Viva Aerobus.

“It is recommended that the consumer population be informed and assess the risk of establishing commercial relationships with Viva Aerobus, since it markets flights with rates that do not include the right to transport hand luggage,” indicates the body.

“(The airline) establishes additional charges for said luggage, which is considered to constitute a practice that harms the interests and rights of consumers and therefore affects the economy of a group of consumers,” adds the alert issued on 1 from December.

Viva Aerobus defends itself

In response to the Profeco alert, Viva Aerobús responded that its luggage policies comply with the Civil Aviation Law and does not charge for hand luggage.

“Viva Aerobus baggage policies fully comply with current legislation. The airline offers, in addition to its base rate (Smart) that includes hand luggage and checked baggage determined by law, three preferential rates (Extra, Light and Zero) for those who decide to travel light in accordance with Chapter X Bis of the rights and obligations of passengers, Article 47 Bis, Section X of the Civil Aviation Law ”, declared the airline.

He added that with the different rates, it gives users the freedom of choice to avoid unnecessary payments for non-required luggage and highlighted that 84% of all its passengers prefer to travel with less luggage, opting for preferential rates.

“Viva Aerobus expresses its concern at the improper interpretation of the Civil Aviation Law by Profeco regarding these baggage policies, which, instead of favoring consumers, harms them. Eliminating these preferential rates would cause an increase in the prices of rates for passengers, ”the company pointed out.

“Offering discounts on travel modalities is also a common practice globally by low-cost airlines given the dynamism and growth that this generates in the market.”

Finally, the airline indicated that its operations and ticket sales are not affected by the procedure carried out by Profeco.

Viva Aerobus is one of the airlines that has already confirmed its operation at the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), with two destinations: Monterrey and Guadalajara, starting on March 21 of next year. According to the company, these new routes are in addition to the service currently offered at the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City.

