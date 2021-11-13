After the sanction imposed by the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) where suspension stamps were placed last Thursday on different airlines, including Volaris, within the airports of San Luis Potosí and Puerto Vallarta, this because the airlines charged for hand luggage, since they do not include it in the total cost of the flight fare. Given this reason, Volaris released by different means including its official Twitter account an official statement where it informed the population and in response, about the measures taken before said accusation made by Profeco.

From its official @viajaVolaris account, a post with the title “Volaris reports on PROFECO actions” was released, which includes a statement expressing the position of the airlines where the statement is highlighted by stating that Volaris operations They will not be affected by the procedure initiated by Profeco.

Among other things, Volaris within the statement indicates that all its rates are registered for commercialization before the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC), for this reason they point out that contrary to Profeco’s position, Volaris does not breach in any way with what established before the Federal Consumer Protection Law and the Civil Aviation Law.

In addition, Volaris in one of its sections points out that, the sanctions imposed by Profeco, “take away the power of purchase decision to consumers and over the market towards an inevitable contraction, since unifying rates will only increase the average prices of plane tickets in damage to passengers and the recovery of the sector ”.

Volaris reports on PROFECO shares. pic.twitter.com/OZlhuhSfOL – Volaris (@viajaVolaris) November 12, 2021

Faced with this statement released by the social network, users have made various statements between those who defend the sanctions issued by Profeco and those who still suggest within the same statement from Volaris, an irregularity that they consider an attempt to cheat.

Some users comment on alleged inconsistencies within the same statement as the user under the name of @ManuelOchoa_, which says His statement contradicts himself, first they say it is a “discount” and then they say that customers can choose to “not pay what they do not use “or who have clients who” cannot pay a rate that includes all services … “and he added. “So discount is not …”

To which Volaris, using its official account, replied: “Hello, Manuel. Volaris offers the option of a fare that does include luggage at no additional charge. In other words, it is the client who decides with which rate to travel. This rate is duly registered with the Federal Civil Aviation Agency ”.

The controversy generated on Twitter by the Volaris statement already has 21 intentions, 101 reactions and 32 shares, as Internet users debate between the unjustified charge, the expensiveness of the prices and the inconsistencies presented within said document, so far Profeco It has not been pronounced within the thread created after the Volaris post.

