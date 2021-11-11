Walmart is not the only case. The Profeco representative also pointed to the Fresh Cash pawn shop, which has fines of more than 12 million pesos. To push for payment, their bank accounts were frozen for 48 hours.

After his participation in the opening ceremony of the Good End 2021, Ricardo Shieffil commented that the Gayosso funeral home is another of the companies with which they have had difficulty reaching agreements.

Regarding Good End 2021, the attorney detailed that the agency has asked the companies, including Walmart and Liverpool, to timely comply with home deliveries of merchandise purchases made during the discount season. This is because the delay in shipments was a recurring complaint during the Good End of last year.

He added that Profeco enlists an operation of 1,000 observers nationwide, who will ensure that establishments comply with the promotions offered during Good End 2021. The objective is to make reconciliations on site between sellers and customers to prevent these from becoming in complaints.