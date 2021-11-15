According to Profeco, cars from brands such as Suzuki, Kia and Hyundai could have some flaws or malfunctions, affecting the experience of its customers.

This series of errors or failures was revealed in the consumer magazine of November.

According to the analysis carried out, Profeco warned of damage or failure in approximately 1,496 Suzuki units, 1,577 KIA units and 42,212 Hyundai cars.

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) has alerted consumers to a series of possible failures in cars of the Suzuki, Kia and Hyundai brands.

Either due to some possible failures or damages, Profeco has alerted customers of Suzuki, Kia and Hyundai cars, specifically the Ignis 2021 models; KIA Forte models 2017 and 2018; and Hyundai Tucson model from 2016 to 2021.

According to the consumer magazine for November this year, Profeco warned of damage or failures in approximately 1,496 Suzuki units, about 1,577 more in KIA cars and in another 42,212 Hyundai cars.

What are the failures reported by the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office?

As reported, with respect to the Suzuki Ignis 2021 model, an inadequate sealing of the fuel tank breather pipe was found, which is why the agency has alerted about a possible fuel leak during the filling of the tank, as well as while driving. of the same vehicle when the tank is full.

Now, as for the KIA Forte 2017 and 2018 models, the fault that the Profeco warns about is the possibility that the engine-related warning lights on the instrument panel light up, as well as the fact that noises are heard in the engine other than those that normally occur, this while the engine itself is running.

The Hyundai Tucson models from the years 2016 to 2021 also seem to be marking some faults, as mentioned by the Profeco. In this sense, drivers could experience an unusual feeling on the brake pedal or even that the operating indicators on the instrument panel, such as the engine and / or ABS warning light, come on while a vehicle is being carried out. normal vehicle operation.

However, other faults that the Profeco is alerting, which are unlikely, is that the car may experience a thermal event in the module called HECU (Hydraulic & Electronic Control Unit), which is located in the engine compartment. .

Of course, these are severe damages for consumers, against which some measures are already being taken. In the first instance, Suzuki mentioned that it is necessary to check that the sealing of the valve of the fuel tank breather pipe is correct. If the opposite happens, a change will have to be made in the fuel tank.

For its 2017 and 2018 Forte models, KIA stated that as a reward to its customers, it will replace the units’ crankcase, oil and oil filter at no cost.

In addition, Hyundai is also taking steps to provide solutions to consumers, which is why it has committed to perform an in-depth analysis of the fuse kit in the electrical circuit of the ABS module and analyze the software of said module.

Now read: