Victoria Alonso, producer of Los Eternos, returned to the issue of inclusion. Therefore, he referred to some issues that have caused a stir in popular opinion.

The Eternals, the most recent film by Marvel studios, greatly expanded the spectrum of characters in the franchise. The feature film showed a group of superheroes totally new to fans, as well as other surprising beings that will be part of the UCM from now on. However, one of the factors that attracted the most attention was that of inclusion, since they presented a varied distribution.

However, the diversity is not only due to the variety in the ethnic groups of the actors and actresses who made up the casting. In addition to the above, the first hero was seen LGBTQ + on screen, as well as the first homo parental family. All this under the direction of Chloé zhao.

Regarding the above, the producer of ‘La Casa de las Ideas’, Victoria Alonso, proudly referred to the subject. Of course, he recognized the conflict that this has caused in some sectors of popular opinion.

“We have tried to shake it up and sometimes the critics are not with us. It’s okay. It’s okay. We thank you for being critical. We thank you for writing about us. And the fans will decide. Diversity and inclusion is not a political game for us. It is 100 percent a responsibility because you cannot have the global success that we have given to Walt disney company without the support of people around the world of all types of human beings that exist”, He commented.

The film is being screened in theaters since last November 4, 2021. Now, more information is expected about the premiere of the title in Disney +. For its part, it is awaiting the creation of spin-offs that will make the developed world grow in this plot.

Source: Variety