Producer of Bravely Default anticipates surprises for 2022

It’s only been a few months since Bravely Default II arrived at Nintendo switch, but the community is already beginning to question the future of the series. Well, Tomoya Asano, Producer of the saga, revealed that currently there is nothing in development regarding new games, however, he announced that the tenth anniversary of the franchise, which will be celebrated in 2022, will have “much more activity” than normal.

Asano revealed the following as part of an interview for Famitsu:

“Sorry, but we have nothing in development regarding a new game for consoles of Bravely Default. However, as we celebrate our 10th anniversary next year, we expect things to be busier than normal compared to any given year. Wait for it. “

The Japanese executive was very clear when he said that “there is no game in development for consoles”, since there is one currently but it will reach mobile devices and here you can learn more details about it. Going back to the main franchise, Asano mentioned that the following Bravely Default it could take up to three or four years to develop.

“Bravely Default II was very well received by fans and as a result, we look forward to moving forward with the saga. That said, we are still in a planning stage, and I suspect a new game could take another three or four years to develop, so we thank you if you can be patient with us. “

Editor’s note: It was to be expected that the next game in the series would still be a long time away, but we may have a glimpse into the future next year. Maybe not with a trailer, but with some clue about this new installment.

