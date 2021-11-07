Black Adam, still months away from seeing its premiere, already has the release of a director’s cut on the table. The producer confirmed this and other details.

DC He already has many plans for next year. One of these projects is Black adam, the film that will follow the story of one of the company’s best-known villains, now portrayed as an anti-hero. Now, Dwayne johnson will be in charge of bringing the character to life.

Still without having premiered, the producer of the delivery, Hiram garcia, confirmed that they are already thinking of sharing a director’s cut, that this case is Jaume Collet-Serra. This will follow the pattern of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. “We recently saw the director’s cut and are very excited about it“, he claimed.

On the other hand, the executive mentioned that one of the reasons why the previous idea exists is because at the moment, without adding the effects, and what they have done promises a lot. In addition, he took the opportunity to praise related human talent.

«Of course, the movie is in a setting where there are no effects. It is so cool after filming. But every time the movie is so entertaining and good in that raw way, it gives us a lot of confidence. So [estamos] really excited about where the movie is. Jaume has done a good job. The movie is great. She is funny. DJ was born to play Black Adam.

I have to tell you, if ever there was someone who is perfect for this role, it is him. Then watch it with the rest of the JSA and all those characters and Pierce [Brosnan] and Aldis [Hodge] and Quintessa [Swindell] and Noah [Centineo]It’s a “pinch me” moment. It was one of the funniest movies we’ve made and also the best of doing something on this scale and with a character that will have so much effect on him. DC Universe. It has been really incredible, and I think you are really going to enjoy it a lot.«He commented.

With this, the hype for the premiere of this film is further increased, which will be given on July 29, 2022. The details of the launch of the director’s edition have not yet been revealed.

Source: Collider