Experts in tax matters will address tax and social security issues, such as content related to next year’s Tax Miscellany, such as the Simplified Trust Regime and registration with the RFC for people over 18 years of age, Prodecon detailed in a statement.

The times and dates of the forums and workshops are available on the page of the attorney .

The technical activities will focus on solving doubts regarding the changes and additions in tax matters that will begin to be applied on January 1, 2022. In addition, there will be induction workshops for young people and children with the aim that they understand at an early age the importance to pay taxes.

The forums will be held online and in person in Oaxaca, Baja California Norte, Nuevo León, Quintana Roo and Querétaro; While the workshops will be virtual to detail information regarding the RFC, CFDIs, 2021 Annual Declaration, returns of balance in favor and, obligations in terms of Social Security.