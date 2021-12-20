Technology is advancing in huge strides and we are getting more and more powerful processors, but since Lightelligence they have hit the table.

Lightelligence, a company that does not have a great reputation, has just left the largest companies on the ground thanks to the new processor they have introduced.

It uses optical computing, which is not a new technique, but it takes it to the limit by creating a device that can do calculations 100 times faster than other GPUs on the market.

Have been made tests against NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 and the Lightelligence chip has far exceeded the processing speed of its opponent.

They have been able to do it because photonic arithmetic computing engine (called PACE) from Lightelligence, has performed calculations on the Ising model. This model is a primordial arithmetic solution in the calculation of behaviors of ferromagnetic materials.

This type of model is usually used because its solution is exact and no approximations are necessary. It is a good meter to know the calculation speed of a machine and the PACE has broken all brands.

He was able to do it because in its circuit there are 12,000 integrated optical devices that work in a frequency of 1GHz, without using artificial intelligence simulations, as it happens with the NVIDIA machine.

Intel and AMD have traditionally been rivals in the field of computers. However, in recent years Qualcomm has been positioning itself as a rival in new devices.

This way of approaching the problem makes the Lightellingence Optical Processor is positioned as the best optical technology on the market. It can serve to further increase the capabilities of future computers, allowing huge calculations to be done in much less time.

Although it is clear of mathematical problems they do not appear every day. It is not one of those processors that we are going to see on our mobile. It is made to do much larger accounts that may involve calculations on thermodynamics, circuit design, or electrical network optimization.

Your target is in large research companies or telecommunications companies, where you will be able to serve in a much more efficient way.