After months of study and stress, the definitive day finally arrived for thousands of health professionals. The days of application of the National Examination of Applicants to Medical Residences (ENARM) 2021 have already concluded and after delays the selected pages have also been published. Now is the time to continue and learn about the process that the selected doctors must follow this year.

In the first instance, it is necessary to remember that now there were some changes that have caused confusion in the applicants. In a traditional way, the specialty was selected before the test but now it was later. In this way, each young person already knew their final score and in some cases that determined their option to choose.

With the above in mind, applicants could already know if their registration in the chosen specialty had been satisfactory from days before. In any case, it was necessary to wait until the doctors who approved the ENARM 2021 in the folios publication of the Interinstitutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS).

If you took the exam this year and your page appears on the list then congratulations but remember that the process is not over yet. In fact, there are now more stages that you must complete in order to become a resident.

And now, what’s next?

Based on the official call, from November 6 to 9, 2021 is the institutional pre-registration that the doctors whose folios appear on the Selected List published on the CIFHRS page must carry out. In this way, each of the applicants must select the hospital in which they are interested in doing the residency. This same step can also be carried out from December 5 to 8, 2021 and from January 7 to 9, 2022.

For their part, between November 10, 2021 and January 17, 2022, Health institutions must validate the doctor’s information using the QR Code: photo, full name, certificate number, ENARM folio number, specialty, score total, place in the specialty and date of issue.

While November 20, 2021 and February 2, 2022 is the stage in which health institutions must carry out evaluations. In some cases the admission is direct but in others it is necessary to do an interview with a hospital representative or pass a knowledge test. Requirements vary from hospital to hospital.

Go from general practitioner to resident

Finally, on December 4, 2021, January 6, 2022 and February 3, 2022, the pages of the doctors selected in each hospital will be published. It is very important to comply with all the previous steps because otherwise, even if you have passed ENARM 2021, you will not be able to do the residency.

While the doctors who approved the ENARM 2021 and complied with all the previous steps should start the academic cycle on March 1, 2022. Although if you have any questions you can review the official schedule with all the processes in the following link.