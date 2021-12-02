Many users have been echoing the problem for months on various Apple support forums, but no one seems to be listening.

An alarming number of iPhone users are reporting problems with iOS version 15.1. The problems are, more specifically, related to the Bluetooth connection of the device to the hands-free system of some cars. Remember that this latest version was released exclusively for the iPhone 12 and 13, and although it came to correct some errors, it seems that it managed to generate others.

Toyota users were the first to report the bug after the release of iOS 15 and iOS 15.1 versions. However, it seems that the problem has not only managed to remain for all this time, but also would have included the users of Audi and Volvo. These last two do not seem to be as affected as Toyota drivers, but it is striking how some have been affected all this time without a response from Apple.

The problem causes the Bluetooth connection between the car and the iPhone to suffer sudden cuts when listening to music, receiving and making calls or checking directions with map applications. Of course, for those who depend on this function in their day to day it can be a very annoying problem.

“The iPhone is unusable for calls in my car, which is really frustrating. Hopefully someone has seen something similar and has a solution. Or maybe this reaches the developers and they can try to fix the problem,” says one user.

Secondly, it seems that CarPlay has nothing to do with this problem. Users who have reported not being able to connect their iPhone to the hands-free system of their vehicles do not have CarPlay, so the problem would be in the usual Bluetooth connection of the iPhone and in the way of connecting to the vehicle’s own system. We will have to wait to see if Apple finally manages to listen to users and provides a solution to this problem that has not been addressed for months.

