There are many options available when it comes to choose a Linux distribution or other. Among the existing ones, one of the most popular is Debian, in fact, for many it is one of the most important since its inception.
To give you an idea of all this that we tell you, let’s take a look at one of the most popular and beloved distros. As many of you already know, we refer to Ubuntu, although what some may not know is that Ubuntu it is precisely based on Debian. At the same time, if there is something that characterizes this particular distro, it is the broad community that surrounds it and offers support for it. In addition, over the years and the new versions that have been released, Debian has adapted to the times and all types of users.
The only but that we could find with respect to other similar options is that this distribution is somewhat more complex to install and put into operation. Hence, some users prefer other simpler solutions, at least initially, to work with Linux. Of course, once we have managed to install and configure it properly, here we find a multitude of functions and features that will be extremely useful. With everything and with this, as it happens with most operating systems, when we are working with the system, we we can find some problems.
These can be derived both due to their own ignorance, and due to errors that have been detected in that installed version. But as we told you before, precisely for all this is the community that surrounds this Linux.
Ask and get help quickly for Debian
At this point it is worth knowing that for request help of all kinds about Debian we have several ways. It must be said that on the one hand we have the possibility of receiving solutions in real time via IRC. Perhaps this is one of the easiest and fastest ways for somewhat more specific problems. Of course, in order to benefit from this system we absolutely need have an IRC client installed in the system.
Although if we do not want to complicate ourselves we also have the possibility of using a help web interface for Debian which will be very useful to us. The creators of the distribution that we are talking about here also give us the possibility to contact directly with the package developers for distribution. Likewise, as we mentioned before, we can find various errors in the operating system alien to us.
In the event that this is the case, we have the possibility of send these detected errors directly to the software developers for a solution as soon as possible. But for all this that we tell you, we are not only going to be able to use the obvious solutions that its creators officially propose to us. In parallel we find a series of interesting communities that will surely be of great help to us. If you develop perfectly in the language of Cervantes, one of the best known is Exdebian.
Here you will find all kinds of articles, help entries and forums to solve the problems you have in the open source operating system.