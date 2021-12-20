To give you an idea of ​​all this that we tell you, let’s take a look at one of the most popular and beloved distros. As many of you already know, we refer to Ubuntu, although what some may not know is that Ubuntu it is precisely based on Debian. At the same time, if there is something that characterizes this particular distro, it is the broad community that surrounds it and offers support for it. In addition, over the years and the new versions that have been released, Debian has adapted to the times and all types of users.

The only but that we could find with respect to other similar options is that this distribution is somewhat more complex to install and put into operation. Hence, some users prefer other simpler solutions, at least initially, to work with Linux. Of course, once we have managed to install and configure it properly, here we find a multitude of functions and features that will be extremely useful. With everything and with this, as it happens with most operating systems, when we are working with the system, we we can find some problems.

These can be derived both due to their own ignorance, and due to errors that have been detected in that installed version. But as we told you before, precisely for all this is the community that surrounds this Linux.