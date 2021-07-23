Possible problems due to the internet

And although you probably already know, we believe that it does not hurt to remember what theas any other steps you take to do so could be the cause of the problem. It should be from System Preferences> Apple ID, going to the “General” tab and clicking on “Close session”.

Both iCloud syncing and everything else related to the Apple ID is done over the internet, so this connection could be to blame for the problems. We will tell you below what you can do about it to fix it.

Check everything about your connection well

The first thing you should know is that for get maximum speed possible internet it is advisable that you are connected via Ethernet cable to the router. As far as you can, try to connect your Mac to the internet in this way and if it is not possible, try to WiFi connection be good, keeping the computer as close as possible to the router.

It is possible that, even if you have an internet connection, it is not fast enough. That is why it is advisable perform an internet speed test. If after this you detect that you have a too slow connection, you should contact your operator to inform them and to indicate the possible solution, since there may be some kind of fault in your area or in the router itself.

Try your mobile connection

Although it may sound a bit strange, it is possible that your internet connection is apparently fine and yet some unknown conflict is being generated that prevents it from working properly. It would be advisable to try to connect to another network, but since you may not have more, you can use the mobile one.

For this we advise that completely shut down the Mac First and foremost, once you turn it on, put your mobile in mobile data sharing mode and connect your Mac to that network. It will not matter if you use an iPhone or an Android. In the case of iOS devices, this option is found in Settings> Mobile Data. Once you’re signed in, try again to sign out of your Apple ID.

What to check on the Mac

If after verifying your internet connection you still have problems logging out, don’t throw in the towel yet. There are some Mac settings that you can review in order to rule out other problems.

Do you have administrator permissions?

If the user you’re using to sign out of your Apple ID doesn’t have administrator rank on your Mac, you may not be able to sign out. This limitation falls within the list of functions to which users with other guest ranks do not have access. All this is configured from System Preferences> Users and Groups.

The solution for this is simple and is that you will have to log in to a Mac user who does have that administrator rank. Once you are in that account, you can log out of the Apple ID without a problem, although you can also change the permission range of the other user and return to that account to log out. Throughout this process you will be asked for the relevant passwords.

Boot the computer in safe mode

The safe mode of Macs allows you to access the operating system in a mode that allows you to detect whether or not the problems you are having are due to the software. Therefore, it is recommended that you start the computer like this and try to log out of the Apple ID. The steps to follow vary depending on the chip in your Mac.

In Mac with Intel chip these steps should be followed:

Completely turn off the computer if you had it on and wait 10 seconds. Turn on your Mac and immediately hold down the Shift key. When the login window appears, release the key and log into your user account normally.

If you have a Mac with Apple Silicon These are the steps that must be followed to boot into safe mode:

Turn off the Mac if you had it already on and wait 10 seconds. Turn on the computer again by pressing and holding the power button until a window with boot options appears. Choose the disk on which the operating system is hosted. Hold down the Shift key while clicking “Continue in Safe Mode” and then release this key. Log into your user account normally.

Risky solutions that can be effective

At this point, if you have not been able to solve the problem, you can try one of the following two options that we recommend. Of course, keep in mind that some involve certain risks that we will also comment on below.

Try this command in Terminal

There is a command that can be executed from the macOS Terminal console that a priori serves to fix all those problems related to the Apple ID and iCloud. To do this, you must open the aforementioned tool, either through the search engine (Command + Space) or from the Launchpad. Once you have it open you must write the following command (without quotes):

“MobileMeAccounts”

After that press the Enter key. At this point you will probably be asked for the Mac administrator password. After typing it and pressing the Enter key again, try going back to the System Preferences> Apple ID panel and try to log out.

Delete possible problem files

Although the previous one does not really carry risks, the next solution that we propose does require a certain prior warning, since what all internet accounts will be deleted that have been configured on the Mac. If you are already desperate to solve the problem and none of the above has helped you, then follow these steps:

Open Finder. Click on “Go” in the upper menu bar and then on “Go to folder …” Write (without quotes) “Library / Preferences /”. Once here locate the file «MobileMeAccounts.plist » and delete it.

Other possible causes of the problem

The previous proposals should have already solved the problems to log out of your Apple ID, but if you keep reading it is evident that it has not worked. And although the matter already seems to get complicated, it is possible that the cause is something other than those mentioned above.

Something wrong with your version of macOS

Signing out of the Apple ID is something that can be done in any version of macOS and, even if this is old, there should be no problem. However, it is possible that in this version there is some kind of bug that prevents this process, so it is recommended that you update the equipment to its latest available version in order to rule out that this is the problem.

To see if there is any pending update, you must go to System Preferences> Software Update and have a good internet connection so that the download can begin. If this option does not appear in System Preferences, go to the App Store and click on the “Updates” tab to carry out this search, since several years ago this was the procedure to follow to update Apple computers.

Maybe the servers are saturated

In the first sections of this article we made reference to the internet connection because it is necessary to contact the Apple servers where the Apple ID information is hosted. Well, although it is not usually something that happens every day, there are times when these servers crash and problems are generated in the company’s services (including these).

You can check it even from a website enabled for this purpose. If you find yourself in a situation where problems have been detected in it, we cannot give you a solution at your fingertips, since in the end it will be up to Apple to fix these problems. However, it is one of the most positive cases in which you can find, since it is always usually resolved in a few minutes or several hours at the most, so patience will be the only thing you should maintain until then.