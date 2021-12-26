Well na, they stole the Ecoscooting ones from me. The package is supposedly in the warehouse, there is no way of knowing where it is because they neither pick up the phone nor respond to emails. As soon as I lose the other dispute, I delete the account of @AliExpressES and take it up the ass. Too bad really.

The Christmas period is one of the most important of the year for Internet sales companies. During the last weeks of the year online orders skyrocket and this year also contributes the sixth wave of COVID-19 that has reduced traffic in shopping centers. Aliexpress is back in the news because dozens of complaints from users who have made a purchase and have not received their order or, on the contrary, Santa Claus have reached this newsroom overdue . With little more than a week until the Three Wise Men of the East arrive at Spanish homes, social networks have begun to project the restlessness what’s related to Logistics of the Chinese giant.

@ecoscooting leave me a message in @AliExpressES who have tried to leave me a package. I call the phone (34 931 22 28 79) and they give another contact number (919032917) in which they neither answer nor give the option of leaving a message. Do you want a complaint? @consumers @facua – Alejandra Solano (@samsarabis) December 26, 2021

Ecoscooting Delivery is one of the courier companies that has received the most complaints in recent days. The company subcontracted by Aliexpress is being the subject of several complaints precisely for not addressing the incidents. The fundamental problem is that Aliexpress is not serving customers who call because their order has not arrived and between the two companies they are passing the ball from one side to the other as they say colloquially.

The Chinese ecommerce giant has never stood out for its after-sales service but the reality is that after several years operating in Spain, the general perception of users continues to be well below other platforms such as Amazon, El Corte Inglés, PC Components or Media Markt. From ADSLZone.net we recommend that if you have problems with the company, you file the corresponding claim in Consumer Affairs directly because disputes with the Chinese company have very long deadlines.

Two months to be able to claim an order that has not arrived, if the seller confirmed the shipment.

Two weeks to claim a defective, damaged or shipment that does not match what the buyer has purchased.

The seller has two weeks to reach an agreement with the buyer on Aliexpress disputes.

Other user advocacy associations can also help you manage problems with the company. So far, 81% of the OCU claims have been fixed.