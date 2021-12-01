Reuters.- Private sector analysts raised Mexico’s inflation forecast for this year to 7.22% and lowered their estimate for economic growth to 5.70%, according to a survey by Banco de México (Banxico) released on Wednesday.

The specialists consulted by Banxico expect an exchange rate of 20.85 pesos per dollar at the end of 2021, according to the median of the projections of 35 local and foreign analysis groups received between November 12 and 29.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Table with the main results of the survey compared to the previous month:

Headline Inflation (Dec-Dec) October November

Expectation for 2021 6.63 7.22

Expectation for 2022 3.84 4.03

Underlying Inflation (Dec-Dec)

Expectation for 2021 5.30 5.50

Expectation for 2022 3.83 3.83

GDP growth (annual)

Expectation for 2021 6.00 5.70

Expectation for 2022 2.90 2.80

Exchange rate pesos / dollar (year-end)

Expectation for 2021 20.43 20.85

Expectation for 2022 21.02 21.30

Interbank funding rate (end of the fourth quarter)

Expectation for 2021 5.25 5.25

Expectation for 2022 6.00 6.00

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed