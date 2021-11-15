Star transfer the one you just made Private Division, Take-Two Interactive’s imprint, after announcing that has acquired the Roll7 studio, known for being responsible for the development of the OlliOlli saga, although the exact terms of the agreement that have been carried out have not been specified.

The company was founded in 2008 and since then it has won several awards thanks to the different titles in the series OlliOlli. He is currently working at OlliOlli World and also other projects are kept up his sleeve that he has in his hands that at the moment have not been revealed.

Private Division will be in charge of supporting these future works so that Roll7 continues creating experiences that continue to mark its distinctive style and its ability to achieve commercial and critical success, as it has well recognized. Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Head of Private Division:

We are delighted to welcome Roll7 to the Private Division family. As a team with a passion for action sports games, seeing Roll7 combine the excitement of competition with Zen status in a video game is extraordinary, and we can’t wait to show the whole world this phenomenon with the launch of OlliOlli World this winter.

For its part, Simon Bennett, CEO of Roll7, did not want to miss the opportunity to affirm the great future that awaits the company as a result of this acquisition:

Private Division has been an amazing partner for OlliOlliWorld publishing and we are delighted to continue to grow as a studio as part of this company. Private Division has strengthened our incredible team to increase the level of our creativity and reach for OlliOlli World. Joining it puts us in a great position to continue growing and to set our sights on achieving our ambition to become a global video game developer.

In the absence of setting the exact date on which it will go on sale, OlliOlli World will arrive sometime in this winter for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and PC.