At the national level, 43.9% of the people deprived of liberty indicated that the reason for their detention is because they were falsely accused of committing a crime. In other words, almost half of the people who are in prison did not commit the crime of which they were accused and that could happen to any of us. So this speaks to a law enforcement system that is not working. And it is not only serious for the person who lost his freedom, since prison not only destroys her, but also her family and, ultimately, our society.

It is important to mention that 67.8% of the population of women deprived of liberty stated that they did have minor children, of which 53.4% ​​indicated that they had two to three infants. So they are daughters and sons who will grow up without their mother or will grow up inside the penitentiary. Girls and boys who will have socio-emotional problems as they grow up and I insist, let’s think about this painful reality when almost half of these mothers are innocent in prison.

On the other hand, in the INEGI report it was recorded that 57.5% of all crimes were for a type of robbery, being one of the most common crimes in our country and deprivation of liberty is not necessarily required. There are other more effective ways to prevent recidivism than to mark a person for life with the harm caused by deprivation, not counting the stigma that they will carry the rest of their lives for a bad choice.

But if that is not enough, let us also talk about the fact that 64.5% of the population deprived of liberty mentioned having suffered some act of violence, carried out or allowed by the authorities, from the arrest to before reaching the Public Ministry. And let us point out that 45.8% stated that they had been held incommunicado or isolated after the arrest, while 39.2% stated that they had been threatened with false charges.

All these actions are flagrant violations of their human rights, so where are the police protocols? No one is exempt from the fact that this could happen to them, all of us should raise our voices, if it is not for solidarity and justice, for our own interest.

Even in the case of the women incarcerated, 15.5% suffered sexual assaults by the same justice guards who detained them. Here we no longer speak only of the violation of human rights, the commission of a crime by the authority that should protect the safety of people is added. How can the police who abuse in this way be trusted like this?

In short, after the arrest when you are inside the penitentiary, the figures are not better. The authority continues to be one of the greatest aggressors of persons deprived of liberty at the national level. This is how 88.9% of the total illegal payments to obtain a service or a good inside the center were delivered to the custodians.

So the reality is that no one seeks to commit crimes. In general, circumstances and the lack of opportunities are what triggers the act, being a multifactorial problem and this is how it should be dealt with. In addition, in most of these cases they are people who lived in violent environments, where their physical and emotional integrity was attacked.

In context, these are people who have suffered at home and in their own community. Those who have been made invisible by society, the government, and in many cases by their families. They and they have had to face emotional, economic, educational and even labor deficiencies. In short, they have been victims before they were victimizers.

And although I am not claiming that this is a justification for the behavior committed, it does make us look at the situation differently and be able to offer a different response to provide better long-term solutions. In this way, justice and crime prevention can be achieved.