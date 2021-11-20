The presiding minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), Arturo Zaldívar, assured that the Federal Judicial Power is committed to generating a defense with quality lawyers for everyone, regardless of the economic stratum of the people.

“We live in a deeply unjust country, where the majority have been forgotten for decades and where privileges were historically for a few,” said the also head of the Council of the Judiciary (CJF) during the delivery of the Ponciano Arriaga and Jacinto medals. Pallares to the outstanding personnel of the Federal Institute of Public Defense (IFDP).

In his speech, Zaldívar recalled that Mexican prisons are full of innocents because they did not have someone to defend them, they did not have a quality defense or because the police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office deceived each other to fabricate crimes for them.

“(We live in) a country where a mother can have her children taken away with impunity if she does not have the resources for a quality lawyer; where people can be deprived of their homes if they do not have money for a moderately competent lawyer ”, he lamented.

Also read: The Judiciary continues to protect the corrupt, AMLO reproaches Zaldívar

In this regard, the minister commented that this inequality must be fought and said that it is not possible to speak of justice if the most humble people do not have access to it, nor to a quality defense.

He also stated that justice implies good judges, but also good lawyers, since without a legal professional who handles matters with quality, category and conviction, there is nothing that can be done in defense.

During the ceremony, the Ponciano Arriaga medal was awarded to Esmeralda Saavedra Déciga, for being the federal public defender of the year 2020, while José Arturo Trejo Álvarez was recognized with a Jacinto Pallares medal, for being the best federal legal advisor of 2020.

Regarding the laureates, Zaldívar reiterated that the Judicial Power’s commitment is that throughout the country there are quality lawyers “like Esmeralda and Arturo, who defend the poorest, the marginalized and forgotten, whom no one had turned to look at. never”.

“Until we are able to give justice to all Mexicans, regardless of their economic level, ethnic origin, sexual orientation and peculiarities, we will not be satisfied,” said the President of the Court.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed