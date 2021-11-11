Fall is time to renovate the house. But if you can’t (or don’t want to) get involved in construction work or large expenses, sometimes with little changes Thanks to elements such as textiles, or deco accessories, we can make our house look different.

Without a doubt, decorative sheets they can help us renovate and give new life to the walls of the room. Hanging on the wall, resting on a shelf or a console, alone or forming a composition … with this selection of prints from some of our favorite deco stores you can give your living room a new look.

Pretty prints to renovate the living room

Decorative sheets

This olive tree watercolor for sale on Etsy couldn’t be prettier. It costs 9.50 euros.

Olive tree watercolor

Prints for the living room

If you like blue tones to dress your walls, here are two abstract landscape prints. The set of two downloadable cards costs 12.10 euros.

Set of two decorative sheets

Set of two decorative sheets

Downloadable chart

This abstract decorative sheet in camel and beige is also from Etsy, and costs 7.26 euros.

Abstract decorative foil

Abstract decorative foil

Sheet

If you like pink tones, here is an abstract downloadable print that will suit you like a glove. It costs 7.26 euros on Etsy.

Abstract print

Tropical inspiration painting

If you like a tropical environment, but want to escape from color, this painting with palm trees bears your name. It is from Kave Home, and it costs 55.99 euros.

Tropical-inspired painting

Tropical-inspired painting

Canvas With Gold And Green Print 70x70 1000 9 16 193044 2

At Maisons du Monde we have found this canvas with a gold and green print. Price: 46.99 euros.

Canvas with gold and green print

Canvas with gold and green print

Abstract painting

For modern and sophisticated houses, at Kave Home we have this abstract painting that costs 45.99 euros.

Abstract painting

Decorative films

This abstract art-influenced pair of La Redoute color decor prints come with pine wood frames and are discounted 25% off. The pack of 2 sheets used to cost 129 euros, and now it costs 96.49 euros.

Read:  This Philips electric lint remover is the ultimate trick to forget about the little balls in your clothes (and it costs just over 10 euros)

Pack of two decorative sheets

Pack of two decorative sheets

Decorative poster

This framed graphic poster features a play of lines and abstract motifs, in neutral tones. And it is ideal in a contemporary interior, or to give a twist to a classic decoration. It’s from La Redoute, and it’s 15% off. Before it cost 109 euros, and now it costs 92.48 euros.

Abstract decorative poster

Abstract decorative poster

Picture

For those looking for a touch of color, this painting by Kave Home has a simple design with different colored geometric figures. Before it cost 31.99 euros, and now it costs 28.79 euros.

Abstract painting

Set of 6 decorative sheets

At Amazon we have found this set of six decorative frames to frame, so you can play with them and make compositions. Price: 9.98 euros.

Hambient Decorative Frames for Picture Frames - 6 Prints of 21 x 30 cm (Gallery)

Hambient Decorative Frames for Framing Pictures – 6 Prints of 21 x 30 cm (Gallery)

Decorative films

If instead of abstract prints you are more of landscapes, in Amazon you have this set of six models that costs 24.50 euros.

Heimlich Decorative Pictures - NO Frames -Hanging Decoration for Living Room, Bedroom and Kitchen Walls - Mural Art - 2 x A3 & 4 x A4-30x42 & 21x30 | »Scandi Sea Beach Seagulls«

Heimlich Decorative Pictures – NO Frames -Hanging Decoration for Living Room, Bedroom and Kitchen Walls – Mural Art – 2 x A3 & 4 x A4-30×42 & 21×30 | »Scandi Sea Beach Seagulls«

In Decoesfera | H&M Home collaborates “Por Amor al Arte” with three renowned artists for its new and artistic collection

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR