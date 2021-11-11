Fall is time to renovate the house. But if you can’t (or don’t want to) get involved in construction work or large expenses, sometimes with little changes Thanks to elements such as textiles, or deco accessories, we can make our house look different.

Without a doubt, decorative sheets they can help us renovate and give new life to the walls of the room. Hanging on the wall, resting on a shelf or a console, alone or forming a composition … with this selection of prints from some of our favorite deco stores you can give your living room a new look.

Pretty prints to renovate the living room





This olive tree watercolor for sale on Etsy couldn’t be prettier. It costs 9.50 euros.





If you like blue tones to dress your walls, here are two abstract landscape prints. The set of two downloadable cards costs 12.10 euros.

Set of two decorative sheets





This abstract decorative sheet in camel and beige is also from Etsy, and costs 7.26 euros.

Abstract decorative foil





If you like pink tones, here is an abstract downloadable print that will suit you like a glove. It costs 7.26 euros on Etsy.





If you like a tropical environment, but want to escape from color, this painting with palm trees bears your name. It is from Kave Home, and it costs 55.99 euros.

Tropical-inspired painting





At Maisons du Monde we have found this canvas with a gold and green print. Price: 46.99 euros.

Canvas with gold and green print





For modern and sophisticated houses, at Kave Home we have this abstract painting that costs 45.99 euros.





This abstract art-influenced pair of La Redoute color decor prints come with pine wood frames and are discounted 25% off. The pack of 2 sheets used to cost 129 euros, and now it costs 96.49 euros.

Pack of two decorative sheets





This framed graphic poster features a play of lines and abstract motifs, in neutral tones. And it is ideal in a contemporary interior, or to give a twist to a classic decoration. It’s from La Redoute, and it’s 15% off. Before it cost 109 euros, and now it costs 92.48 euros.

Abstract decorative poster





For those looking for a touch of color, this painting by Kave Home has a simple design with different colored geometric figures. Before it cost 31.99 euros , and now it costs 28.79 euros.





At Amazon we have found this set of six decorative frames to frame, so you can play with them and make compositions. Price: 9.98 euros.

Hambient Decorative Frames for Framing Pictures – 6 Prints of 21 x 30 cm (Gallery)





If instead of abstract prints you are more of landscapes, in Amazon you have this set of six models that costs 24.50 euros.

Heimlich Decorative Pictures – NO Frames -Hanging Decoration for Living Room, Bedroom and Kitchen Walls – Mural Art – 2 x A3 & 4 x A4-30×42 & 21×30 | »Scandi Sea Beach Seagulls«

In Decoesfera | H&M Home collaborates “Por Amor al Arte” with three renowned artists for its new and artistic collection