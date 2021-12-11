President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennet, will help in the extradition of Tomás Zerón, former head of the Criminal Investigation Agency, for human rights violations in the case of the disappearance of the 43 normalistas from Ayotzinapa.

“Take the opportunity to report that I sent a letter to the president of Israel, because there was a person to take refuge, and I asked him that they could not, due to the history of the people, lend themselves to protect human rights violators. He has already answered me positively: that the government of Israel is going to help so that there is no impunity, “he said when participating in the installation of the Commission for Access to Truth for acts committed between 1965 and 1990.

Two months ago, the president reported that he had sent a letter to the prime minister of Israel requesting the extradition of Tomás Zerón.

On that occasion, López Obrador explained that the letter was sent because the former official had carried out acts of torture, serious human rights violations.

“We are sure that the Israeli government will act consistently,” he confided at the time.

In the letter, the head of the federal Executive recognized the struggle that the Israeli people have undertaken to dignify justice when there are serious violations of individual guarantees.

The president also narrated in the letter that the cry of the parents of the 43 normalistas of Ayotzinapa is heard daily, who in some cases have been able to identify the remains of their children, so it is urgent that the Mexican government do justice and bring before the authorities those responsible for the disappearance of the students.

