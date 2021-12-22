As it happened last winter, Spain is approaching Christmas in full escalation of infections. The Ministry of Health declared yesterday more than 79,000 cases during the weekend, still far from the record set in January. AI now exceeds 600 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Despite the fact that there is a lag between confirmed positives and hospital admissions or deaths, much lower in proportion, the figures have triggered the authorities’ alerts.

And old acquaintances have returned.

Home again. The first is the curfew. The Generalitat de Catalunya has requested it again for the early morning hours. The restriction of night mobility was one of the star measures of the last State of Alarm, the longest: it lasted from late summer to early June. 226 days in which the AI ​​rose and fell outside the restriction. Various regional governments have tried to apply it without the umbrella of the State of Alarm, with mixed luck.

Outdoor. The other measure that might come back is the outdoor mask. Yesterday five autonomous communities (Euskadi, Galicia, Valencian Community, Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia) requested the government to reimpose them obligatorily. Urkullu has been one of the clearest presidents in this regard: “It is urgent to make the mask mandatory outdoors and to harmonize preventive measures.” The measure, like the curfew, disappeared last June.

The evidence. What does science say about it? The same thing I was saying a few months ago. Most of the infections occur in closed spaces and after hours of living together without masks. There are numerous studies that prove the low risk of infection outdoors, which makes the need to use it outdoors down. Few countries forced it to be worn in all social circumstances, also outdoors. Spain, in that sense, was extremely zealous.

And the night? Curfews, meanwhile, emerged as a reaction to nightlife and drinking bottles. Here there was unanimity among the European states, although the evidence was also weak. Spain experienced two great waves while it was in force; whereas the activities previously destined for the night simply were advanced. The comparative studies on their effectiveness are clear: they do not provide enough benefit to offset their enormous costs.

And Primary Care? The trial of both measures has caused media uproar. Especially because of the message they send: communities are clinging to restrictions that are easy to implement but of dubious effectiveness rather than to useful policies to deal with the wave of infections. And this is where the collapse of Primary Care comes in. In almost all communities the health centers are overwhelmed. In many of them, traceability or PCRs are non-existent. Two years later, Health has no more resources to deal with the pandemic.

In numbers. In November, the SER put figures on the precariousness of the health system. Before ómicron triggered infections, the autonomous communities had planned to terminate 40% of the health workers hired during the pandemic, a total of 28,000. Regions such as Aragon, Extremadura, Murcia or Cantabria had already laid off or not renewed by then more than 60% of their extraordinary workforce. Andalusia had terminated 8,000 of the 20,000 hired by the crisis.

The same goes for trackers, which are always in short supply. Cantabria dispensed with half of them in November; Euskadi reached the new wave with 160 less than in summer; Andalusia reduced their number by 20%; Aragon got rid of all of them and referred the tracking work to the health centers, already very overloaded. Similar words can be written about Navarra and Euskadi.

Anger. At the gates of the sixth wave, the results are clear: saturation of health centers, shortage of antigens in pharmacies, communities that do not track or perform PCR on close contacts and long waiting lists (up to 72 hours) to process a sick leave or a medical consultation. The health system has collapsed again. Not in hospitals (where the situation is good compared to previous waves) but in Primary Care, the first door that Spaniards call.

As is logical, the public reception of future curfews or more severe restrictions collides with the situation of Primary Care. They are great sacrifices on a social and economic level. Some who, at least from the outside, have had no correspondence from the authorities.

