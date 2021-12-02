Primark has once again collaborated with the RED association and the result is a collection perfect for those who do not exceed the tracksuit or the most comfortable season and appetizing of our lives. If you are also one of those who tried the trend oversize and you don’t want anything else, this release is for you.





Black XL hooded sweatshirt, 20 euros.





T shirt oversize RED, 9 euros.

This clothes collection comfy and functional comes just in time for colder weather of the year, when many of us want to spend more time indoors, make very homely plans and show off outfits athleisure like those of fashionable girls. Something that the Primark collection is perfect for.





Inspired long-sleeved sweatshirt by RED, 16 euros.





Beige sweatpants, 11 euros.

We talk about sweatshirts oversizeof pants joggers and XL t-shirts unisex. But also sports, shoulder bags with a vibe very sporty, with socks and a lot of style non-gender trending. All this designed for men, women and even children, because Primark has also launched the children’s version.









Inspired hoodie, 13 euros.

This new collection allows us to create looks monochrome from head to toe or simply combine an XL garment with others that we already have in the closet. In addition, many of the garments are made sustainably and the 10% of the price goes to the global fund to fight pandemics (NET).





Photos | Primark.