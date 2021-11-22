The countdown to Christmas. Company parties, dinners with friends, family … it’s time to look for the look perfect party to succeed. Primark shows us its party collection with various models of shiny knitted fabrics and sequins, velvet and also transparencies. Choices of all styles to sweep this Christmas, and best of all, at prices low cost.
In Jared
Paula Echevarría has the Primark look that is sweeping: it is knitted and schoolgirl style
- Metallic mesh long sleeve top 10 euros
- Black satin midi skirt 12 euros
- Pink satin strap dress 16 euros
- Pink satin shirt 15 euros
- Metallic platform sandals 18 euros
- Crossbody bag with rhinestones 10 euros
Pinstripe suit. Cpv
- Black tuxedo dress 30 euros
- Black platform sandals 18 euros
- Pink satin gathered handle bag 8 euros
- Navy blue Christmas jumper with two penguins for adults 10 euros
- Silver pleated skirt 14 euros
Black dress with crossed skirts. Its price is 19 euros.
- Red Christmas T-shirt 7 euros
- Black leatherette miniskirt 10 euros
- Undercut shoes with strass 12 euros
- Black wrinkled handle bag with strass 10 euros
- Long earrings with strass 4 euros
- Choker with rhinestones 4 euros
Silver knit dress. Its price is 16 euros.
Silver fabric dress. Its price is 17 euros.
Photos | Primark