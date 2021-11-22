The countdown to Christmas. Company parties, dinners with friends, family … it’s time to look for the look perfect party to succeed. Primark shows us its party collection with various models of shiny knitted fabrics and sequins, velvet and also transparencies. Choices of all styles to sweep this Christmas, and best of all, at prices low cost.

In Jared Paula Echevarría has the Primark look that is sweeping: it is knitted and schoolgirl style





Metallic mesh long sleeve top 10 euros

Black satin midi skirt 12 euros





Pink satin strap dress 16 euros

Pink satin shirt 15 euros

Metallic platform sandals 18 euros

Crossbody bag with rhinestones 10 euros





Pinstripe suit. Cpv





Black tuxedo dress 30 euros

Black platform sandals 18 euros

Pink satin gathered handle bag 8 euros





Navy blue Christmas jumper with two penguins for adults 10 euros

Silver pleated skirt 14 euros





Black dress with crossed skirts. Its price is 19 euros.





Red Christmas T-shirt 7 euros

Black leatherette miniskirt 10 euros





Undercut shoes with strass 12 euros

Black wrinkled handle bag with strass 10 euros





Long earrings with strass 4 euros

Choker with rhinestones 4 euros





Silver knit dress. Its price is 16 euros.





Silver fabric dress. Its price is 17 euros.

Photos | Primark