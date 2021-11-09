We know that our style varies depending on trends and seasons, however our bedding also wants to change. Although many times buying this type of garment represents a large financial outlay, Primark change the rules of the game to present us with groundbreaking designs, elegant and of very good quality for much less.

Primark Duvet Covers AW 2021 01
1 Simple but very elegant designs
2 Little things that make a difference
3 Prints that add fun and originality

Simple but very elegant designs

Extreme simplicity is synonymous with elegance, and our room could give off savoir faire for much less. With plain colors and luxurious materials, these proposals will surprise you with their value for money (as well as the majesty of their mere presence).

Primark Duvet Covers AW 2021 03

– Premium 300 thread count bamboo viscose pastel blue duvet cover, 35 euros.

Primark Duvet Covers AW 2021 04

– Mint green organic cotton duvet cover set, 30 euros.

Primark Duvet Covers AW 2021 05

– White double duvet cover with diamond-shaped pleats, 25 euros.

Primark Duvet Covers AW 2021 06

– Single white knitted quilt cover, 15 euros.

Little things that make a difference

Signature low-cost It proposes equally elegant designs where small details such as stripes or subtle patterns make a big difference. These designs are perfect for all those who want to achieve a sober effect but with touches that break the monotony.

Primark Duvet Covers AW 2021 07

– White 300 thread count double duvet cover with gray border, 30 euros.

Primark Duvet Covers AW 2021 08

– Gray checked brushed cotton duvet cover, 15 euros.

Prints that add fun and originality

The time has come to break with everything and dare with new things. Primark presents original versions with funny prints that will not leave anyone indifferent (and that will become the great center of attention).

Primark Duvet Covers AW 2021 09

– Pink double duvet cover with linear print, 16 euros.

Primark Duvet Covers AW 2021 10

– Pale pink double duvet cover with elephant print, 16 euros.

Photos | Primark

