We know that our style varies depending on trends and seasons, however our bedding also wants to change. Although many times buying this type of garment represents a large financial outlay, Primark change the rules of the game to present us with groundbreaking designs, elegant and of very good quality for much less.





Simple but very elegant designs

Extreme simplicity is synonymous with elegance, and our room could give off savoir faire for much less. With plain colors and luxurious materials, these proposals will surprise you with their value for money (as well as the majesty of their mere presence).





– Premium 300 thread count bamboo viscose pastel blue duvet cover, 35 euros.





– Mint green organic cotton duvet cover set, 30 euros.





– White double duvet cover with diamond-shaped pleats, 25 euros.





– Single white knitted quilt cover, 15 euros.

Little things that make a difference

Signature low-cost It proposes equally elegant designs where small details such as stripes or subtle patterns make a big difference. These designs are perfect for all those who want to achieve a sober effect but with touches that break the monotony.





– White 300 thread count double duvet cover with gray border, 30 euros.





– Gray checked brushed cotton duvet cover, 15 euros.

Prints that add fun and originality

The time has come to break with everything and dare with new things. Primark presents original versions with funny prints that will not leave anyone indifferent (and that will become the great center of attention).





– Pink double duvet cover with linear print, 16 euros.





– Pale pink double duvet cover with elephant print, 16 euros.

Photos | Primark