The countdown to Christmas begins. Many brands are beginning to show us their proposals for these important dates and Primark is one of them. To its wide collection of ornaments and looks partying, we must add a great variety of Christmas pajamas and sweaters, fun and warm proposals, ideal for the whole family.

A morning making sweets, a Christmas movie, an afternoon of board games…. The most desirable family plans are perfect to wear any of these Christmas garments.

1 Pajamas for the whole family
2 Christmas sweaters and t-shirts

Pajamas for the whole family

  • Christmas print navy minky fabric pajama set for adults 15 euros.
  • Boys Christmas Print Navy Minky Pajama Set 12 euros.
  • Baby Christmas Print Navy Minky Pajama Set 7.50 euros.
  • Outfit in navy blue minky fabric with Christmas print for pets 10 euros.
  • Red Christmas Print Pajama Set for Adults 15 euros.
  • Boys Christmas Print Red Pajama Set 12 euros.
  • Baby Red Christmas Print Pajama Set 7.50 euros.
  • Outfit in red fabric with Christmas print for pets 10 euros.
  • Gray Christmas Tree Print Pajama Set for Adults 9 euros.
  • Boys Gray Christmas Tree Print Pajama Set 7 euros.
  • Gray look with Christmas tree print for pets 5 euros.
  • Santa Squad Pajama Set for Adults 13 euros.
  • Kids Santa Squad Pajama Set 10 euros.
  • Santa Squad Outfit for Pets 8 euros.
  • Santa Squad Socks 4 euros
  • Santa Squad Baby Romper 7.50 euros.
  • Adult Christmas Print Pajama Set 15 euros.
  • Boys Christmas Print Pajama Set 12 euros.
  • Baby Christmas Print Pajama Set 7.50 euros.
  • Christmas stamp piece for pets 10 euros.
  • The Simpsons Christmas Pajama Set for Adults 15 euros
  • Boys The Simpsons Christmas Pajama Set 12 euros
  • Blue or Red Plaid Pants Pajama Set for Adults 15 euros.
  • Boys Blue or Red Plaid Pajama Set 12 euros.
  • Baby Blue or Red Plaid Pajama Set 7.50 euros.
Knitted Christmas pajamas in blue or red. Its price is 15 euros.

Velvety Christmas pajamas in brown with printed pants. Its price is 15 euros.

Christmas print pajamas with sweatshirt oversize and hood. Its price is 15 euros.

Minnie Mouse slippers. Its price is 5 euros.

Check print pajamas. Its price is 15 euros.

Baby Red Christmas Print Pajama Set 7.50 euros.

Minnie Mouse pajamas in red with white polka dot print for babies 7.50 euros.

Christmas sweaters and t-shirts

Red Christmas sweater. Its price is 10 euros.

Green Christmas jacket. Its price is 16 euros.

Christmas knitted dress from Mama Claus. Its price is 16 euros.

Red Christmas sweater for children. Its price is 8 euros.

Two pieces from The Gremlins. Its price is 16 euros.

Two pieces from The Gremlins. Its price is 16 euros.

