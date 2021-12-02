Enrique Jackson, ex-MP and ex-senator of the PRI, died this afternoon at the age of 75.

The tricolor mourned the death of the also former leader of the party.

We deeply regret the sensitive death of Enrique Jackson, a prominent PRI member, who worked decisively for the progress of Mexico.

Our solidarity with his family, friends and with all the national priismo for such a heartfelt loss.

Rest in peace. 🕊 – PRI (@PRI_Nacional) December 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the national president of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, commented that he will remember the PRI as a person who worked full time in the service of the country.

It is with deep regret that I learn of the death of my dear friend Enrique Jackson; I will personally always remember him as a PRI member who worked full time in the service of the country. I send a hug of solidarity to your family in these difficult times, rest in peace. – Alejandro Moreno (@alitomorenoc) December 2, 2021

Enrique Jackson was twice a federal deputy and twice a senator, where he was also president of the Board of Directors of this upper house.

